Preview: Jazz at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz are both coming off a loss to the Golden State Warriors and each will try to avoid that turning into a lengthy slide when the Clippers host the Jazz on Saturday. The road-weary Clippers were trounced by the Warriors on Thursday but finally got a day off and will settle into their own building with Utah after eight of nine on the road. The Jazz ended a four-game homestand with a 2-2 mark with Friday s 95-90 loss.

The travel finally appeared to catch up with Los Angeles, which went out on the road for seven games, returned for one and headed right out to play the second night of a back-to-back at Golden State on Thursday. The energy was bad,  Blake Griffin told reporters of the 111-92 loss. I was talking to some guys after the game, didn t really feel like I ever had that wind or that second level. Everybody has to play games like this, coming off a seven-game road trip, go home, fly here, back-to-back.  Utah will be the team on a back-to-back Saturday and suffered a 98-90 loss the last time it visited the Clippers on Dec. 28.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports (Utah), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (16-30): Utah was trying to secure its first three-game winning streak of the season but squandered a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter on Friday. Gordon Hayward committed eight turnovers in the loss and Trey Burke struggled to four points on 2-of-10 shooting, failing to make up in the backcourt what the team lost in the frontcourt with Derrick Favors (hip) sitting out the game. Favors has been battling the hip issue since Jan. 18 and sat out two of the last four games while posting double-doubles in the other two contests - both wins.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (33-16): Griffin scored 40 points against the Jazz in the Dec. 28 meeting and continues to excel without Chris Paul (shoulder) available. The All-Star forward put up 26.4 points on 57.8 percent shooting in the last five games and is taking his leadership duties seriously. I need to step up,  Griffin said. Chris is a big part of our team and when he s gone it obviously leaves a big gap. We re just trying to fill that, not trying to replace him or do what he does, but do it my own way.  Griffin and company will finally get a chance to settle back in at home with a stretch of six of seven at home.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers have taken seven straight in the series, and have won the last three by an average of 10.7 points.

2. Jazz F Marvin Williams (heel) sat out Friday and is day-to-day.

3. Los Angeles C DeAndre Jordan has hauled in double-digit rebounds in 26 straight games.

PREDICTION: Clippers 109, Jazz 98