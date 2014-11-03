Preview: Jazz at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers attempt to extend their winning streak over Utah to 10 games Monday when they host the Jazz. The Clippers will be happy to see the sight of the Jazz after experiencing a sluggish 98-92 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Utah lost its first two games of the season before exploding for an impressive 118-91 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder was highly disappointed after each of the first two games but was greatly pleased after his team shut down the Phoenix offense and had a 35-21 edge in fast-break points against the speedy Suns. “We won doing the things we want to do,” Snyder said. “We were rewarded for playing the right way.” Los Angeles shot just 37.5 percent from the field in the loss to Sacramento with starters Blake Griffin (6-for-20), J.J. Redick (4-for-14) and Matt Barnes (3-for-11) suffering through poor-shooting performances.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (1-2): Derrick Favors is off to a strong start and had a career-high 32 points to go with nine rebounds in the easy win over Phoenix. Favors is averaging 21.7 points and nine boards and showed increased maturity with how the Suns were playing defensively against Utah. “They were denying the wings real hard,” Favors told reporters. “Gordon (Hayward) and Alec (Burks) couldn’t get open or nothing, and I just decided to take it upon myself to get something going.”

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (2-1): Chris Paul suffered a sprained left foot during the loss to the Kings, but the point guard later returned and is expected to play against Utah. He posted his second consecutive double-double with 16 points and 11 assists and also moved into 26th place on the all-time assists list with 6,140, passing Scottie Pippen (6,135). Paul is averaging 16.7 points, 9.3 assists and three steals this season and shooting 43.6 percent from the field.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers went 3-0 against the Jazz last season, including two victories in Los Angeles.

2. Backup Utah F Trevor Booker is 16-of-25 from the field while averaging 12.3 points this season.

3. Los Angeles SG Jamal Crawford (ribs) will likely miss his second straight game.

PREDICTION: Clippers 99, Jazz 92