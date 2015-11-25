Preview: Jazz at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers look to extend their winning streak against Utah to 14 games when they host the Jazz on Wednesday. The Jazz haven’t defeated the Clippers since posting a 108-79 victory on Jan. 17, 2012, and the skid includes losses in their seven trips to Los Angeles.

The Clippers halted a three-game skid with a 111-94 road win over the Denver Nuggets that was just their third win in the past 10 games. Point guard Chris Paul had 15 points and 10 assists for his second straight double-double and fifth of the season. Utah has lost consecutive games and Monday’s 111-89 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder was its largest margin of defeat (22) this season. The Jazz rank third in the NBA in scoring defense (93.8) but have allowed more than 100 in each of their past two games.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (6-7): The Jazz played solid defensive basketball over their first 11 games but have had issues in their past two games. Oklahoma City shot 54.5 percent from the field — including 11-of-27 from 3-point range — while rolling to an easy victory that frustrated Utah coach Quin Snyder. “I don’t feel like we’ve had the energy and focus that we need to have,” Snyder told reporters.“So, that leads to breakdowns. Sometimes energy can kind of make up for breakdowns. We’re making dumb plays on defense that I know we know not to make. And it’s just a lack of concentration collectively.”

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (7-7): Power forward Blake Griffin emerged from a rebounding funk with 18 points and 10 boards against the Nuggets for his first double-double since Nov. 9. Griffin averaged just 6.5 rebounds in a six-game stretch after opening the season with five double-doubles in seven games. His struggles reveal why Los Angeles has been outrebounded in 12 of 14 games this season, including 48-43 by Denver.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Jazz SF Gordon Hayward averaged 22.5 points, five rebounds and 4.5 assists in four games against the Clippers last season.

2. Los Angeles C DeAndre Jordan scored a season-best 18 points against Denver as the Nuggets repeatedly sent him to the free-throw line and he went 12-of-25.

3. Utah C Rudy Gobert (tailbone) expects to play after missing part of Monday’s loss.

PREDICTION: Clippers 109, Jazz 104