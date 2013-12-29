Clippers 98, Jazz 90: Blake Griffin scored a season-high 40 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds as host Los Angeles defeated Utah.

Chris Paul had 21 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and five steals as the Clippers halted a two-game losing streak. Jamal Crawford scored 13 points and DeAndre Jordan grabbed 12 rebounds

Enes Kanter had 17 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Jazz, who fell to 5-14 on the road. Richard Jefferson and Marvin Williams added 15 points apiece.

The Jazz trailed by seven before Trey Burke hit a 3-pointer to start a 10-3 burst, and he closed it with two free throws to the game at 90 with 2:33 remaining. Griffin’s dunk put the Clippers back ahead, Crawford followed with a 3-pointer and Paul hit two free throws to make it a seven-point margin with 1:37 to play, and Utah wouldn’t score again.

Utah had a 43-42 edge at the break and the contest was tied at 56 before Los Angeles scored nine straight points. The Clippers led 68-65 entering the final stanza and led by eight after Griffin’s three-point play with 6:16 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Griffin has scored 32 or more points in three of the past four games and the 40-point outing was the third of his career. … Utah committed 20 turnovers with Burke accounting for six of the miscues. … Los Angeles had a 48-28 edge in points in the paint.