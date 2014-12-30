Clippers defeat Jazz for 12th time in a row

LOS ANGELES -- Score another sour ending for the Utah Jazz in a string of losses to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Forward Blake Griffin scored 24 points and handed out seven assists, and point guard Chris Paul finished with 20 points and eight assists, guiding the Clippers to a 101-97 victory over the Jazz on Monday night at Staples Center.

Paul, who also had five rebounds and four steals, scored 13 points in the second half as the Clippers (21-11) slipped past the Jazz for a franchise-record 12th consecutive time. The Clippers are 3-0 against Utah this season, but they needed some clutch free throws and late baskets to avoid defeat.

“Sometimes, when guys are a little winded or something like that, we talk about staying the course and figuring out a way to win,” said Paul, who connected on seven of 14 shots from the floor, including three of five from 3-point range. “Tonight was one of those nights.”

Guards J.J. Redick and Jamal Crawford scored 17 points apiece for Los Angeles, which bounced back from a 110-98 setback to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday that ended their eight-game home winning streak.

Two missed foul shots by Favors with 31.6 seconds remaining cost the Jazz, who had won four of five before falling to the Clippers. Griffin made one of two free throws with 7.9 seconds remaining to seal the decision.

“It was a tough game for us,” said Utah forward Gordon Hayward, who finished with 22 points on 8-of-20 shooting, 4-of-7 on 3-pointers. Hayward also had seven assists and four rebounds. “I thought we played pretty well for most of the game. This is a really good team, and for us to fight on the road like this is really a positive, but we just have to close out games a little bit better.”

Utah center Enes Kanter added 16 points, while forward Derrick Favors had 15 points and nine rebounds, six of those offensive boards.

The Jazz (10-21) rallied from a 48-44 halftime deficit to take a 77-72 lead after a three-point play by reserve center Rudy Gobert, who had 11 points and 13 rebounds, with 1:25 remaining in the third quarter. However, a Crawford jumper and a 3-point basket by Paul with 35.6 seconds left in the quarter knotted the score at 77 heading into the final period.

Backup center Spencer Hawes, who returned after missing nine games due to a left knee bruise, gave the Clippers the lead for good at 90-88 with 6:18 left in the game.

Utah closed within one on three occasions, but each time Los Angeles answered. Two free throws by Favors with 2:13 remaining cut the deficit to 97-96, but a tip-in by Clippers center DeAndre Jordan pushed the lead back to three 17 seconds later.

“I think the experience will help us in the long run, figuring out how we can win and how we should play toward the end of games,” Hayward said.

Jordan grabbed 19 rebounds and recorded four blocks. Griffin and forward Matt Barnes, who scored all 13 of his points in the first half, had three blocks each, and the Clippers had 12 overall.

“They have a presence around the rim, there’s no question,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “For our guys, that’s not something you play against every night. Clearly, it bothered us in our ability to finish around the basket.”

The Jazz outrebounded the Clippers 52-41, including an 18-7 edge on the offensive end. However, they had a subpar display at the free-throw line, where they made just 13 of 22 attempts (59.1 percent). Los Angeles hit 17 of 22 (77.3 percent) foul shots.

Getting stops late, though, was the difference, Redick said.

“Our defense in the fourth quarter was fantastic, especially the last seven minutes or so,” Redick said.

NOTES: Clippers coach Doc Rivers said he believes his club eventually will develop a stronger presence on defense, but its recent play hasn’t reflected it. “We just haven’t really played well defensively,” Rivers said. The Clippers allowed 103.2 points per game and averaged 108.9 points in 15 contests this month entering Monday’s game. “Our offensive numbers have stayed the same. I don’t think we’ve played well offensively, either. We’ve just won enough games to make it look better. I think our transition ‘D’ is the first thing we’ve slipped on.” ... Utah played without reserve G Alec Burks, who missed his second game in a row because of a left shoulder injury. ... The Jazz host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. ... The Clippers play the New York Knicks on Wednesday at Staples Center.