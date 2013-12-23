Preview: Jazz at Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies needed to go out on the road to end their losing streak and hope some of that momentum can carry over to their own building. The Grizzlies attempt to snap a three-game home losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz on Monday. The Jazz, who own the worst record in the Western Conference, would seem like the perfect team to pick on, but Utah has been surprisingly frisky on its road trip.

The Jazz can clinch a winning record on their five-game trip by toppling Memphis after evening up their mark at 2-2 with an 88-85 triumph at Charlotte on Saturday. Utah was crushed by Atlanta and Miami on the trip but took out Orlando and is playing well against sub-.500 teams like the Grizzlies. Memphis picked on another struggling team with a 95-87 win at New York on Saturday, clipping a five-game slide.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (8-22): Utah is 7-8 since beginning the season 1-14 and rookie Trey Burke has been a big part of the turnaround. The former college Player of the Year missed the first 12 games and is still trying to find consistent numbers but went for 20 points in the win on Saturday and has scored in double figures in 12 of the last 15 contests. “We can’t look back,” Burke said. “We’re going to have some games where it looks like a team that just woke up and then it looks like a team that’s really hungry. We have to get to that every night where we’re hungry and coming in with intensity and making the first punch.”

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (11-14): Memphis went back to doing what it does best against the Knicks - playing tight defense and dominating the inside. The Grizzlies still don’t have Marc Gasol (MCL sprain) but Zach Randolph went for 25 points and 15 rebounds as Memphis built up a 56-29 advantage on the glass and held a team under 90 points for the first time since a 94-85 win over Orlando on Dec. 9. “I’m trying to get a win,” Randolph said. “I’m always extra motivated.” Randolph went 9-for-18 against New York after shooting 32.2 percent in the previous three games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Grizzlies have taken four of the last five in the series, including three straight at home.

2. Utah G Gordon Hayward is shooting 31.3 percent on the road trip.

3. Memphis F Tayshaun Prince (knee) missed the last two games and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 96, Jazz 91