Preview: Jazz at Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the hotter teams in the NBA over the past month and look to continue their success when they host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Memphis has won 12 of its past 16 games to take hold of the eighth and final playoff position in the Western Conference, and lead ninth-place Phoenix by 1 1/2 games. Utah has lost five straight games and 10 of 11 while plunging to the bottom of the West.

The Jazz suffered their worst loss of the season Monday, falling 124-86 to the Houston Rockets for the second straight blowout defeat on a three-game road trip. Utah fell 122-104 to San Antonio on Sunday and is just 2-11 against Southwest Division teams entering the contest against the Grizzlies. Memphis rolled over the Philadelphia 76ers 103-77 on Saturday and is allowing just 88.2 points over its last six games. The Grizzlies have won seven consecutive home games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), SportSouth (Memphis)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (22-46): Utah has allowed an average of 123 points on the first two games of the excursion as the defense has been atrocious. The Spurs shot a season-high 62.8 percent from the field against the Jazz and then Rockets followed with a 58.2 percent mark while leading by as many as 41 points. Utah coach Tyrone Corbin often puts on the brave face when he discusses the troubles of his overmatched club but couldn’t contain himself after the loss to Houston. “This is a lesson for the young guys,” Corbin told reporters. “They have to learn to get ready every night. We just couldn’t get it going. It was like we were running in mud and couldn’t get ourselves out of it.”

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (39-27): Power forward Zach Randolph hasn’t had a 20-point outing since March 1 but the sight of the Jazz is typically good for the veteran’s scoring average. He had 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists when Memphis defeated Utah earlier this season and averaged 21.3 points and 15.5 rebounds in last season’s four meetings. Point guard Mike Conley had one of his poorest outings of the season in the first meeting when he scored just six points on 2-of-11 shooting. Conley averaged 13.8 points on 44 percent shooting against Utah last season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Memphis has won five of the past six meetings and posted a 104-94 home win over the Jazz on Dec. 23.

2. Grizzlies F Ed Davis grabbed 11 rebounds in the win over the 76ers for his first double-digit outing on the boards since Jan. 10.

3. Utah C Derrick Favors is averaging 17.5 points on 61.2 percent shooting over the last six games.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 103, Jazz 90