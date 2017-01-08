Preview: Jazz at Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies closed a long road trip with a memorable win and will try to build some momentum when they host the Utah Jazz on Sunday. After dropping two of the first three contests on their four-game trek, the Grizzlies rallied from a 24-point deficit before defeating almighty Golden State in overtime 128-119 on Friday.

Mike Conley recorded 27 points and Marc Gasol added 23 for Memphis, which is not acting as if it is satisfied with such an impressive rally. "I love that it was a great team that we beat, but I want more consistency," coach David Fizdale told reporters. "Right now, we play like spoilers. We haven't proven that, as a contender, we can do it night in and night out." The current stretch is a great test for Fizdale's squad, which played the Los Angeles Clippers before visiting the Warriors and will leave town to visit Oklahoma City and Houston in the coming days. The Jazz are no pushover either, having rallied for a 94-92 win at Minnesota on Saturday in the fourth of five straight road contests and also handing the Grizzlies an 82-73 defeat last month in Memphis.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), FSN Tennessee (Memphis)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (23-15): Point guard George Hill returned from a concussion on Saturday and exhibited no real issues, contributing 19 points, seven assists and five rebounds. He has been absent for both games against the Grizzlies this season, but Utah is 11-3 with him in the lineup - including eight straight wins. Big man Rudy Gobert secured 13 rebounds versus the Timberwolves to extend his franchise record of consecutive games with at least 10 boards to 23.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (23-16): Conley had some ups and downs after returning from a back injury but appears to have hit his stride, averaging 21.8 points over his last four games and dishing out 12 assists in each of the last two. He showed his rust from the earlier layoff with a 3-of-16 shooting effort in the loss to the Jazz last month but had 18 points and seven assists in a win at Utah earlier in the season. Veteran forward Zach Randolph has averaged 16.3 points in 26.5 minutes on the road trip.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Memphis shot 30.1 percent in the previous meeting.

2. Gasol is averaging 22.7 points in three games since producing two on 0-of-6 shooting in a loss at Sacramento on Dec. 31.

3. After Sunday, the Jazz will play nine of their next 12 at home.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 95, Jazz 91