Jazz defeat Grizzlies for third straight win

MEMPHIS, Tennessee -- The Memphis Grizzlies didn’t have their top defender and one of their key scorers, and the Utah Jazz made them pay for it on both ends of the floor in a 93-82 road win at FedExForum on Tuesday.

Gordon Hayward and Derrick Favors scored 21 points apiece and second-year forward Rudy Gobert had 15 points and a career-high 24 rebounds to help Utah improve to 2-1 against the Grizzlies this season and win a third straight game for the first time this year.

“We’re just playing good basketball right now, but I think one of the differences for us was they didn’t have some of their key guys,” said coach Quin Snyder, whose Jazz (24-35) won for the fifth time in six games.

Memphis (42-17), which lost for the third time in its last four games, was without starting forward Zach Randolph (illness) and a pair of reserves in guards Beno Udrih (illness) and Tony Allen. Allen, the Grizzlies’ top defender, was serving a one-game suspension for an undisclosed violation of team rules that head coach Dave Joerger declined to elaborate on.

With Allen and Randolph sidelined, Utah outrebounded the Grizzlies 55-37 and shot 63.9 percent in the second half in beating Memphis for the second time this season at FedExForum.

Rookie guard Rodney Hood added 13 points off the bench for the Jazz (24-35), which trailed 38-37 at the break before outscoring Memphis 56-44 in the second half.

“I think in the second half we just hit shots,” Hood said. “Gordon started off in attack mode and it fueled the rest of us on the offensive end. It was a defensive battle.”

Memphis guard Courtney Lee’s 18 points led four Grizzlies in double figures, but Utah held the Grizzlies to just 40.2 percent shooting from the field. Marc Gasol had 17 points and eight rebounds while reserve forward Kosta Koufos, starting in place of Randolph, finished with six points and 10 rebounds.

”I mean, we can’t make excuses,“ Koufos said. ”We came out and we had to play stronger. We’ve just got to pick up our defensive schemes, be up on the screens a little bit more and we turn the page and move on.

“They’re (Randolph, Allen and Udrih) huge, definitely. But we can’t make excuses. We have to pick ourselves up. We’ve been through this situation before, where we’ve played in different roles. We just gotta continue to be professionals and continue to grow.”

Grizzlies guard Jordan Adams, a rookie from UCLA, was one of the few bright spots for Memphis. He had a career-high 13 points off the bench on 6 of 8 shooting in a career-high 23 minutes.

“I thought he was good,” Joerger said of Adams. “He made plays, made shots and I was even more impressed with some of the disruptive things he did defensively using his hands, his length, bothering the basketball.”

Yet it was Utah’s much improved defense that continues to be the story for this team of late. The Jazz entered Tuesday’s game with the best defensive ranking in the league in February after ranking 30th in October, 26th in November and 25th in January.

“I’ve said it before: As long as we play defense, we give ourselves a chance at the end of the game,” said Hayward, who scored 13 of his 21 points in the third quarter. “We played really well defensively. In the first half, we didn’t shoot the ball well at all and we were only down by one. We came out in the third quarter and started knocking down some shots. Their defense was still there and we gave ourselves a cushion. It was a great win.”

Utah led by as many as five points in the first quarter, but Memphis scored eight of the final 10 points in the period to take a 20-19 lead after one. Lee scored four of his nine first-quarter points during the spurt, including a jumper with 0.6 left to put the Grizzlies ahead after a quarter for the first time in their last seven games.

The game remained tight through a second quarter that featured seven lead changes and six ties. Favors had 11 in the first half for Utah, which trailed 38-37 at the break despite shooting just 29.5 percent over the first two periods.

Gobert’s 24 rebounds (18 defensive, six offensive) were a Grizzlies opponent franchise high.

“Rudy is a presence,” Snyder said. “He gets us a lot of second-chance points, which is important. He dominated the glass and he contests (shots). Obviously he was big tonight.”

