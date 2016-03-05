Randolph powers Grizzlies past Jazz

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Marc Gasol, the Memphis Grizzlies leading scorer, is out for the season with a right foot fracture, and swingman Tony Allen, one of the NBA’s top defenders, has missed the past two weeks with a sore left knee.

For the Grizzlies, it’s not so much a setback as a challenge.

Friday night at FedExForum, the Grizzlies followed the lead of a healthy veteran -- power forward Zach Randolph -- to defeat the Utah Jazz, 94-88. Randolph scored 25 points and Lance Stephenson added 16 off the bench to lead the Grizzlies to their seventh win in nine games. Utah lost its fifth straight and fell to 9-21 on the road.

Gordon Hayward led the Jazz (28-33) with 18 points and Rudy Gobert contributed 13 points and 18 rebounds. Memphis shot 45.7 percent to Utah’s 42.7 percent and overcame being outrebounded 45-42.

Randolph was efficient in the clutch. He drained a rare 3-pointer with 3:23 to go for an 89-81 Memphis lead and sank four free throws in the final 14 seconds to secure the victory shortly after Utah had trimmed the lead to two points.

“Every night’s going to be like that because we are short-handed,” Randolph said. “We ain’t got our big fella (Gasol). So we’ve just got to keep playing. We’ve got to stick together and keep working it out.”

Utah closed the gap to 90-87 after two Gobert free throws with 1:01 to go before Randolph stepped up. Randolph also had a key offensive rebound with 22 seconds to go with Memphis clinging to a 90-88 lead before he calmly sank his final four free throws.

“Zach Randolph was awesome,” said Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley. “And he made every timely bucket we could get. There was that one play where he got two offensive rebounds in a row to get two free throws. Those are winning plays.”

Randolph, who turns 35 in July, has welcomed the additional workload with Gasol sidelined. He is averaging more than 18 points in the past 13 games and has helped the Grizzlies go 7-2 in Gasol’s absence.

“This is my 15th year in the league so I‘m used to (challenges),” Randolph said. “I’ve been in this situation before. I feel like I‘m still in my prime. I still have a lot left to give.”

The Grizzlies (37-24) trailed by five entering the fourth quarter, but took advantage of the errant shooting by the Jazz. Utah missed its first seven shots of the quarter as the Grizzlies opened with an 8-0 run. Memphis never trailed after Vince Carter’s 3-pointer from the left wing gave the Grizzlies a 78-77 lead with seven minutes left.

“That was a good game,” said Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger, of a contest that featured nine lead changes and six ties. “We played hard and the guys competed. And our bench did a tremendous job.”

The Memphis bench, averaging 42 points per game since mid-January, had 44 points. Mario Chalmers had 11 points and five steals off the bench to complement Stephenson. Carter finished with nine points.

“They have got men,” said Jazz coach Quin Snyder, when asked about Memphis playing without Gasol. “This is a veteran team. They have got guys that have been in this position. They know how to win . . . they have an identity. They are physical and they come after you.”

Memphis, which led by 10 at the half, could not maintain its advantage. Utah opened the third quarter with a 21-10 run, taking a 61-60 lead on a 3-pointer by Trevor Booker. The Jazz pushed their lead to seven points later in the quarter on a jumper by Hayward and led 72-67 entering the final quarter.

NOTES: Grizzlies G/F Tony Allen missed his seventh straight game with a sore left knee. Allen has missed 15 games this season with knee injuries, including a six-game stretch in mid-January. ... Jazz G Alec Burks, out for nearly three months after surgery to repair a fractured left fibula, is not with the team on its road trips. Including Friday’s game, Burks has missed 33 consecutive games. . . . The Grizzlies entered Friday’s game having scored 100 or more points in 18 of their past 20 games. They reached 100 or more points in only 14 of their first 40 games. ... The Jazz went 2-0 versus the Grizzlies earlier this season in Utah and allowed only 83 points per game. Memphis entered Friday’s game averaging 105.8 points in its past 20 games.