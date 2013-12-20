Preview: Jazz at Hawks

Paul Millsap is a huge part of Atlanta’s early-season success, and the former Utah standout plays against his former team for the first time when the Hawks host the Jazz on Friday. Millsap spent seven seasons with Utah and emerged as one of the team’s stalwarts before being allowed to leave as a free agent in the offseason. Millsap is averaging 16.5 points and 8.1 rebounds while helping Atlanta become one of only three Eastern Conference squads with a winning record.

Utah has the second-worst record in the NBA but has improved its play since point guard Trey Burke returned from a finger injury. Burke scored 30 points in Wednesday’s victory over the Orlando Magic – the most by a rookie this season – and is averaging 13.5 points and 5.1 assists in 16 games. The Jazz are 1-1 on a five-game road trip that ends with stops in Charlotte and Memphis, while the Hawks are looking to conclude a three-game homestand with a third straight win.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), SportSouth (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (7-21): Millsap’s departure – along with that of center Al Jefferson – helped open the door for fourth-year pro Derrick Favors to play a bigger role and the 22-year-old is starting to develop as a double-double threat. Favors is averaging 13.7 points and 9.2 rebounds while recording nine double-doubles and feels the time he spent as a reserve behind Millsap served as a benefit. “He helped me realize I need to be a better basketball player,” Favors told the Salt Lake Tribune. “I was a good athlete but there was stuff I needed to work on to be a good basketball player.”

ABOUT THE HAWKS (14-12): Three-point bomber Kyle Korver was at it again when he tied his career high of eight 3-pointers and scored a season-best 28 points in Wednesday’s victory over the Sacramento Kings. Korver has made at least one 3-pointer in an NBA-record 95 consecutive games and downplayed his latest strong performance. “I got a lot of really good looks,” said Korver, who was 8-of-10 from behind the arc. “I usually don’t get that many. That was a product of our spacing and everyone knocking down shots.” Korver is averaging 13 points and ranks second in the NBA in 3-point percentage at 51.2.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Atlanta has won seven of the last eight meetings.

2. Jazz G Alec Burks is averaging 22 points over the last two games, beginning with a season-best 31 in Monday’s loss to the Miami Heat.

3. Hawks C Al Horford is averaging 23.8 points and 10.5 rebounds over the last four games while recording three double-doubles.

PREDICTION: Hawks 110, Jazz 105