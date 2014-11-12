Preview: Jazz at Hawks

A key member of the Utah Jazz will be making a rare homecoming appearance for the second consecutive game when the team plays at the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Two nights after Gordon Hayward made his return to Indianapolis to face the Pacers, forward Derrick Favors returns to the city where he was born and later starred at South Atlanta High School. Favors led the team a state championship during his senior year in 2009, and was MVP of the McDonald’s All-American game that year.

Two members of the Hawks should also have motivation to play well against Utah. Atlanta forward Paul Millsap was drafted in the second round by the Jazz in 2005 and spent his first seven seasons in Utah before the organization let him walk in July 2013 so it could make room in the starting lineup for Favors, and shooting guard Kyle Korver spent 2 ½ seasons in Utah. Korver and Millsap combined for 49 points when these teams last met in March

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Root Sports (Utah), SportSouth (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (3-5): Rudy Gobert has seen a significant increase in minutes over his rookie season and his skills will be needed when starting center Enes Kanter can’t get it going. Gobert had three points, five rebounds and a block in 13 minutes against the Pacers, and Friday had four blocks in 23 minutes against the Mavericks. Gobert won’t make anyone forget about legendary Jazz shot-blocker Mark Eaton, but he does bring a noticeable element to the game.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (3-3): DeMarre Carroll, who has also spent time with the Jazz, is doubtful to play after suffering a strained groin in Monday’s win against the Knicks. Carroll has started all six previous games, averaging 12 points and 6.3 rebounds. Look for Atlanta guard Dennis Schroder to continue elevating his offensive game as he has scored a career-high point total in each of the last two games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Atlanta backup PF Mike Scott is questionable with a lower back contusion, which occurred when he took a hard fall in Monday’s game. He leads the team’s reserves in scoring at 9.7 points a game.

2. Hawks rookie PF Adreian Payne, the 15th overall pick in the most recent NBA Draft, could make his season debut after sitting out with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

3. Opponents average a league-leading 26 assists a game against the Hawks.

PREDICTION: Hawks 96, Jazz 90