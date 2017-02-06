The Atlanta Hawks seek payback for one of their worst losses in years when they host the Utah Jazz on Monday. The Hawks opened the season 10-5 before suffering a 95-68 loss at Salt Lake City on Nov. 25, producing their lowest scoring total since Jan. 14, 2013 and igniting a seven-game losing streak.

Scoring has not been much of an issue lately for a resurgent Atlanta squad, which amassed 113 points in each of its back-to-back wins, although the team credited its work on the other side of the floor following a 113-86 rout of Orlando on Saturday. "It started with our defense," center Dwight Howard told reporters. "We came out tonight and played great defense. We were able to get out and run, get some easy buckets. After that, we just kept looking forward." While the Hawks have won 15 of their last 20, the Jazz are on a 14-6 spree following a 105-98 victory over Charlotte at home Saturday. Gordon Hayward, who had a game-high 24 points in the win over Atlanta earlier this season, scored 33 points and helped Utah rally from a nine-point deficit entering the fourth quarter.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ROOT Rocky Mountain (Utah), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (32-19): George Hill added 25 points and veteran Joe Johnson chipped in 18 - matching his best total since the first game of the season. "(Hill and Johnson) just makes it easier on me," Hayward told reporters. "Defense can't just focus in and they were both terrific tonight. Joe, specifically, the past two games has been a playmaker for us." Johnson, who spent seven seasons with Atlanta, is averaging 16 points on 57.1 percent shooting to go along with six rebounds and 4.5 assists in those two contests.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (30-21): There was no chance of a letdown following a dramatic win at Houston on Thursday, as the Hawks made 13 of their first 16 shots against Orlando and built a 26-point lead at halftime. "The energy was great," forward Kent Bazemore told reporters. "Coming off an emotional win like that, it's tough to find the emotions again, but we were able to do that." Paul Millsap and Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 21 points apiece and Howard notched his 33rd double-double - fifth in the NBA - with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Neither team reached 100 points in the past four meetings.

2. Atlanta shot 31.3 percent from the field in its earlier loss at Utah.

3. Hill was 5-for-8 from beyond the arc against the Hornets after going 4-for-23 over his previous five games.

PREDICTION: Hawks 100, Jazz 97