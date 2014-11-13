Hawks 100, Jazz 97: Paul Millsap had 30 points and 17 rebounds as Atlanta rallied late to beat visiting Utah.

Jeff Teague contributed 20 points and eight assists and Kyle Korver scored 17 while shooting 4-for-7 from beyond the arc for the Hawks. Thabo Sefolosha started in place of the injured DeMarre Carroll and scored 10 points while Al Horford added eight.

Alec Burks scored 22 points and Derrick Favors had 20 for the Jazz. Enes Kanter contributed 16 points while Gordon Hayward and Trey Burke had 11 apiece.

After Atlanta scored six unanswered points to pull within two with 2:19 remaining, Hayward missed his sixth straight shot and Korver nailed a long 3-pointer on the other end with 58 seconds left to give the Hawks a one-point lead. Both teams traded turnovers in final minute before Teague was fouled with 5.7 seconds left and rattled in both free throws for a 100-97 lead before Utah missed a desperation 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

The Hawks ended the second quarter with a 14-2 run to take a 57-54 lead into the half. Atlanta shot 22-for-39 from the floor, including 19-for-30 from its starting five, in the first half. The Jazz scored the first seven points of the second half to move back ahead and eventually stretched their lead to 88-82 after shooting 16-for-25 from the field in the third quarter with all five starters already in double figures.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Hawks also played without reserve forward Mike Scott (bruised lower back). ... Two days after Andre Drummond of the Pistons had his name misspelled as Drummund on the back of his jersey, the Hawks misspelled Millsap’s jersey as Milsap against the Jazz. … The Hawks committed 22 turnovers.