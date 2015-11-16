EditorsNote: adds Bazemore update to notes

Favors helps Jazz edge Hawks

Derrick Favors said it was good to be playing in his hometown, but it was even better to get center Rudy Gobert back in the lineup.

With Gobert back from an ankle injury, Favors was able to return to his regular position at power forward and concentrate more on the offensive end. As a result, Favors scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help the Utah Jazz beat the Atlanta Hawks 97-96 on Sunday at Philips Arena and end a three-game losing streak.

“It was awesome having Rudy back,” Favors said. “I got to move back to (power forward) and he gets to move back to (center). I can do my thing on offense and he could do his thing. It was great to have him back.”

Favors, who grew up in Atlanta and played one season at Georgia Tech before turning professional, shot 11-for-20 from the field. His bucket gave the Jazz a five-point lead at 93-88, a margin from which the Hawks could not recover.

Favors also made an 18-footer as the shot clock was running out with 38 seconds left to extend Utah’s lead to four points. He scored 17 points in the second half. Gobert had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

“We lost two close games on this road trip and we laid an egg in Orlando,” Favors said. “We wanted to end the road trip on a good way. We played hard and ended it with a win.”

Atlanta had one last chance to win the game. Center Al Horford made a 3-pointer with 33 seconds left to cut the lead to one and the Hawks had a chance to win after Favors missed a jumper with 12 seconds left. Forward Paul Millsap had an open look at the basket as time expired, but his 16-footer bounced off the rim and into the arms of Favors.

“Paul got a good look,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We’ll take that anytime. The execution was good.”

Utah guard Rodney Hood made four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 20 points. Guard Alec Burks came off the bench to scored 18 points and grab six rebounds. Guard Trey Burke scored 10 with five assists.

Millsap led Atlanta with 28 points, converting 10 of 18 from the floor, and had six rebounds. Center Al Horford and forward Kent Bazemore each had 16 points and guards Dennis Schroder and Kyle Korver each scored 11.

Atlanta enjoyed a 79-74 lead with 10:08 left in the game before Utah began its fourth-quarter spurt. Alec Burks hit a layup, and Hood drained a 3-pointer with 8:49 to tying the game 79-79.

“Coach said to pass well and make game-winning plays and that’s what we did in the second half,” Burks said.

The Jazz led 91-86 after forward Gordon Hayward made a 15-footer with 4:03 left. Atlanta trimmed the lead to two points when Millsap converted on a pass from Schroder, but Millsap also had a turnover and missed everything on a 3-point shot with 59 seconds left.

“Utah played better for more of the game than us,” Budenholzer said. “We hurt ourselves, got behind too much, too often. As a group we’ve got to play better for more of the game. It’s a simplistic challenge.”

Atlanta was playing without starting point guard Jeff Teague, who is out with a sprained ankle, and had bench outscored 34-14 by Utah. But Budenholzer was most concerned with defense, which hasn’t been up to his high standards.

“We’re probably not playing as well as we’d like to on defense,” Budenholzer said. “The defense can play better and that fuels our offense.”

The win improved Utah’s record to 5-5 overall, 4-4 on the road. The Hawks dropped to 8-4 overall, 4-3 at home. Atlanta has lost two straight.

NOTES: Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer was back on the bench for Sunday’s game. He returned home from Boston and missed that game because of a family emergency. ... The Hawks recalled F Lamar Patterson and C Walter Tavares from the Austin Spurs of the D-League. Patterson was active, but did not play. Tavares was inactive. F Mike Scott and G Tim Hardaway Jr. did not play. F Trey Lyles and G Elijay Millsap did not play for the Jazz. ... Returning from a night off from injury were Rudy Gobert (sprained ankle) and Rodney Hood (sore foot). ... Atlanta was playing without guard Jeff Teague (ankle). ... Hawks G/F Kent Bazemore suffered a sprained right ankle with 2:20 remaining in the fourth quarter and did not return. He is day-to-day. ... Up next: Atlanta plays at Brooklyn on Tuesday. Utah returns home to meet Toronto on Wednesday.