Hayward-led Jazz roll past Hawks

ATLANTA -- The Utah Jazz's second decisive victory over the Atlanta Hawks gave them a seven-game winning streak against Eastern Conference teams and increased their lead over second-place Oklahoma City to 3 1/2 games in the Northwest Division.

Gordon Hayward, Utah's representative in the All-Star Game, scored 30 points and the Jazz (33-19) shot 61.3 percent in the 120-95 win over the Hawks on Monday night.

"We shot the ball well and we moved the ball well, which was good to see," Utah coach Quin Snyder said. "But we're still a long way away from being at the level we want to be at."

The Jazz, though, were more than the Hawks could handle for the second time.

George Hill had 22 points and eight of the Jazz's 31 assists, and Derrick Favors -- bothered all season by a sore knee -- contributed a season-best 20 points and added 10 rebounds.

"It was important to me," said Favors, an Atlanta native. "I just wanted to go out there and play my game, just play the right way. I was being aggressive, taking my shots, and had a good game."

It was the best outing this season for Favors, a former Georgia Tech standout who has missed 17 games this season.

"It requires him to be upbeat and stay positive," Snyder said. "It will come. It's happening. Sometimes things just don't happen as quickly as you'd like."

Dennis Schroder scored 21 points for Atlanta (30-22), which remained a half-game behind first-place Washington when the Wizards lost in overtime to Cleveland.

Utah, which rolled to 95-68 at home in late November, completed a season sweep over the Hawks for the first time in 10 years.

"We have to play better as a team," Atlanta's Kent Bazemore said. "The ball doesn't move. We had 16 assists. That's not the way we play. We have to move the ball. It helps everything else. [The Jazz] just did what they wanted to do."

The Hawks, down by 17 points in the second quarter, were within 65-62 midway through the third quarter before the Jazz ran off 10 straight points to start a run that saw them take a 91-73 edge into the fourth quarter.

The Jazz shot 80 percent from the field in the third quarter, making 16 of 20.

"It's just not the defense we were expecting, the defense that put us in position to have a good stretch of games," Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Utah led 29-21 after the first quarter and was up 40-23 early in the second quarter before Atlanta closed within 54-50 at halftime.

Hayward had 15 of his 19 first-half points in the first eight minutes as the Jazz took a 27-14 lead, and also had five rebounds and four assists by intermission.

Schroder scored nine of his 15 first-half points in the second quarter, and Paul Millsap had seven of his 11.

Millsap finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Malcolm Delaney had 13 points off the bench for the Hawks.

Rudy Gobert had 14 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots for the Jazz.

"The offensive execution, the ball movement, everything that Utah did was very good," Budenholzer said.

NOTES: Hawks G/F Thabo Sefolosha missed his fifth straight game because of a left groin strain. ... Utah was without G Rodney Hood for a second game in a row. ... He sprained his right knee on Wednesday against Milwaukee. ... F Derrick Favors, who sat out two games last week to rest his troublesome left knee, got a start for the Jazz after playing 11 minutes off the bench on Saturday against Charlotte. ... The 95-68 home win by the Jazz on Nov. 25 was their second-largest margin of victory over Atlanta. The Hawks had just 25 points combined in the middle two quarters. ... The Hawks conclude their three-game homestand by playing Denver on Wednesday, then have a three-game trip to the West Coast ahead of the All-Star Game. ... Atlanta was the opening stop of a three-game swing for the Jazz, who are at New Orleans on Wednesday and at Dallas on Thursday.