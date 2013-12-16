Preview: Jazz at Heat

The Miami Heat will search for some consistency when they continue a five-game homestand Monday against the Utah Jazz. Although the two-time defending NBA champions are in fine shape with a 17-6 record in the lackluster Eastern Conference, they’ve struggled to maintain much over the past couple of weeks. The Heat have split their last six games and blew a big lead before securing a 114-107 win win over Cleveland in the homestand opener Saturday.

Miami led by 16 at the half and 19 in the third quarter before the Cavaliers stormed back to take a four-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. Utah continues to occupy the basement in the Western Conference but it has won its last two road games and three of its last four away from home. The Jazz won two of three meetings during the Heat’s two championship seasons.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports (Utah), Sun Sports (Miami)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (6-20): Utah has averaged 108.8 points during its 3-1 road surge, but the league’s 27th-ranked offense reverted to its usual self in a 100-84 loss at home to San Antonio on Saturday. The Jazz shot 39.3 percent and had only eight made free throws in falling shy of the 90-point mark for the 12th time. Point guard Trey Burke and shooting guard Gordon Hayward continued to assert themselves in the backcourt with a combined 38 points, but the pair has made just 10-of-43 3-pointers over the last six games.

ABOUT THE HEAT (17-6): With Dwyane Wade taking games off here and there to rest his balky knees, the Miami power trio of Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh has been less defined this season. However, the stars provided a glimpse Saturday night, if just for a half, at how incredibly dominant they can be when everyone is clicking. They combined to score 53 points on 21-of-26 shooting in the first half against Cleveland and all three finished above 20 points in the same game for just he second time this season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Heat PF Michael Beasley (hamstring) has missed three straight games.

2. Jazz PF Derrick Favors is averaging 14 points on 18-of-30 shooting and three blocked shots in three games since returning from a back injury.

3. Miami has outrebounded its opponent just five times, winning each of those affairs.

PREDICTION: Heat 101, Jazz 89