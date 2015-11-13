EditorsNote: fixes period to comma in middle of second sentence

Wade-less Heat hold off Jazz

MIAMI -- With Dwyane Wade out for family reasons, the Miami Heat turned to their other All-Star mainstay from their back-to-back championship seasons.

Forward Chris Bosh scored 25 points, and the Heat defeated the Utah Jazz 92-91 Thursday night at the AmericanAirlines Arena.

Guard Tyler Johnson hit a jump shot with 38.1 seconds remaining to bump the Heat’s lead back up to 88-84 after Jazz guard Alec Burks sank a layup to trim the deficit to two. Johnson also hit a layup on the Heat’s previous possession.

Bosh, who finished with eight rebounds and four assists, had a key block -- one of four for him -- on a layup attempt by Burks with 19.9 seconds remaining. He shot 9-for-18, showing versatility on offense with jumpers, post play and drives to the basket.

“Me and Dwyane always have jokes -- when he is not playing, I am going to shoot more and vice versa,” Bosh said. “I just wanted to make sure I was being aggressive early and often.”

Miami (6-3) is off to a 3-0 start on a seven-game homestand.

Playing without starting center Rudy Gobert, who has an ankle injury, Utah (4-4) dropped its second in a row on a four-game road trip. The Jazz are opening the season with 10 of 14 games away from home.

Forward Derrick Favors led Utah with 25 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks.

The Heat started the fourth quarter on a 13-4 run after the teams were tied at the end of three.

Johnson came off the bench to handle some of the scoring duties vacated by Wade, contributing 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting. He also had four rebounds and three assists.

“You go with fearless right now, and that defines Tyler,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of having the former D-League player shoot the critical jumper with under a minute remaining. “He was in a pretty good flow during the course of the game. ... We went back to it.”

Miami guard Goran Dragic added 14 points and made four of his six free throws in the waning possessions to put the game away.

Burks and forward Gordon Hayward each had 24 points for the Jazz. Burks hit a 3-pointer as time expired, but it was a moot point. Hayward added 11 rebounds.

For the Jazz, it was a similar story to Tuesday’s loss to the Cavaliers in Cleveland. They were beat in a tight, hard-fought game by one guy they were expecting it from and one guy they weren‘t. Against the Cavs, it was forward LeBron James and guard Mo Williams; against the Heat, it was Bosh and Johnson.

“They are (taking it tough), and you want them to on some level,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said of his players. “I feel the same way, but there is a bigger picture here, so you can’t be emotional or drained.”

Favors shot 10-for-18, stepping up on both sides of the floor in Gobert’s absence by making it difficult on Heat center Hassan Whiteside, who was held to a modest nine points. Whiteside, however, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked five shots.

“Without (Gobert) out there, I took it upon myself to set the tone early,” Favors said. “Tried to get some stops, tried to get some momentum for us on the defensive end. I just had a good night.”

The Jazz were held to 38.2 percent shooting from the field, including 4-for-17 on 3-pointers. Utah missed its first nine shots from beyond the arc in the first half before Burks hit one on the opening possession after halftime.

“This was a throwback game to the ‘90s -- that’s just how physical it was,” Spoelstra said.

The teams exchanged baskets for most of the third quarter and were tied at 66. Miami led 46-45 at halftime when a review of a basket by forward Luol Deng shaved a point off the Heat’s lead because it was changed from a 3-pointer to a 2-point basket.

Heat rookie guard Josh Richardson got the first start of his career in place of Wade, and he scored eight first-quarter points.

Jazz rookie forward Trey Lyles also got his first start, and he registered two points and five rebounds in 18 minutes.

Guard Beno Udrih, recently traded to the Heat from the Memphis Grizzlies, debuted for Miami at the 1:05 mark of the first quarter. Udrih had two points, three rebounds and an assist in 17 minutes.

NOTES: Heat G Dwyane Wade was inactive Thursday while accompanying his son to the hospital. “His son is OK, but Dwyane is going to be with him tonight,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. ... G Gerald Green (suspension) was the other inactive Heat player. With Wade out, the Heat started rookie G Josh Richardson for the first time in his career. ... Jazz C Rudy Gobert (left ankle sprain) was inactive after coach Quin Snyder called him a game-time decision in a pregame press conference. Gobert started all seven games before sitting out Thursday. ... In Gobert’s absence, rookie Jazz F Trey Lyles made his first career start and C Jeff Withey was activated for the first time since the opener against the Indiana Pacers. ... The Heat continue their homestand against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. ... The Jazz visit the Orlando Magic on Friday for the second night of a back-to-back.