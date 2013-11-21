Davis, Pelicans silence Jazz

NEW ORLEANS -- It’s called the NBA mulligan, separated by a week.

Last Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, the New Orleans Pelicans blew a 16-point, third-quarter lead to the struggling Utah Jazz, handing the Jazz their only victory of the season behind guard Gordon Hayward’s 27 points and 10 assists.

One week later at New Orleans Arena, Hayward missed 16 of 17 shots and had a deer-in-the-headlights look as the Pelicans pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 105-98 victory behind forward Anthony Davis’ 22 points, nine rebounds and eight blocked shots.

They also got 32 points from two reserves, forward Ryan Anderson (19) and guard Tyreke Evans (13).

One sequence told the story of Hayward’s utter futility. Sizing up a 3-pointer from the right wing early in the second half, the 6-foot-8 shooting guard appeared to be wide open. But as he released the ball, Davis came flying downcourt and stretched out his right hand to swat the ball harmlessly away. Hayward missed all eight of his 3-point attempts.

Pelicans center Jason Smith said he has seen Davis do that before -- especially in practice.

“It’s almost like, ‘Where did he come from?'” Smith said of the block that left Hayward shaking his head. “Anthony will do that to you.”

Davis, who has 17 blocks in the last two games, said it was important for him to set a defensive tone for the Pelicans, who won their second consecutive game to improve to 5-6.

“We’ve just got to defend, and it starts with me,” Davis said. “Jrue (Holiday) tells me all the time, ‘It starts with you.’ I just try to go out and play defense as hard as I can, and hopefully the team will follow in my footsteps.”

Utah coach Tyrone Corbin said the Pelicans made a conscious effort to cut down on Hayward’s driving lanes, but he said the woeful shooting performance couldn’t be credited entirely to the New Orleans defense.

“I thought he had some good looks,” Corbin said. “They were up on him. They were physical with him and bumped him off his spots. But he had some good looks, shots he usually makes.”

A year ago, Anderson was the league’s second-best shooter from 3-point range. After missing the first nine games of the season nursing a broken right toe, he returned last Saturday to score 26 points in a 135-98 rout of Philadelphia and chipped in with 19 points against Utah, going 4 of 6 from long range. In his last two games, Anderson has made 16 of 25 shots, including 10 of 16 from behind the arc.

“Me and Tyreke coming off the bench bring a lot of energy,” Anderson said. “I‘m always going to come in aggressive, and I‘m always going to shoot the open shot. Guys are getting me open and doing a great job getting me the ball.”

Anderson hit back-to-back 3-pointers during a critical 14-2 fourth-quarter surge to ice the game and added a third 3-pointer a few minutes later. New Orleans led only 73-71 early in the fourth quarter, but Evans hit a pair of fast-break layups to start the run.

Evans, who also had four steals and four assists, said he is just now rounding into shape after missing most of the preseason with an ankle injury. He has lost 12 pounds and is running the court extremely well now.

“I was sluggish and I wasn’t in shape, so I feel so much quicker now,” Evans said. “We know where guys like the ball. We’ve just got to keep playing together and take care of home court.”

Rookie guard Trey Burke, who had missed Utah’s first 12 games with a broken finger, made his NBA debut and scored 11 points in just 12 minutes.

“I understand it was a time restriction,” Burke said. “Coach wanted to shelter me a little bit so that I wasn’t out there too long to where I was risking another injury. It feels good. It’s a little sore right now, but it feels secure taped to my middle finger.”

“We’re very excited for him,” Corbin said. “We have some restrictions on him. We want to be careful not to put a lot of pressure on a young guy, and we’ll let him play through the process.”

NOTES: Utah F Jeremy Evans (strained right rotator cuff) made his first appearance this season. ... Utah F Marvin Williams was out with a broken nose. ... The fast-paced Pelicans rank 12th in the NBA in scoring (100.7 ppg), a large step up from 94.1 ppg (25th) last season. “The No. 1 thing is moving the ball and playing up-tempo and for everybody to get easy shots,” said G Eric Gordon. “And then everything will be free flowing.” ... The Pelicans’ 52 field goals in a 135-98 victory over Philadelphia on Saturday night were the most in the NBA this season.