Hayward scores 32 in Jazz victory

NEW ORLEANS -- Midway through his fifth NBA season, the light has finally come on for Utah forward Gordon Hayward, and when the Jazz needed him the most Monday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, he delivered.

Hayward scored a game-high 32 points, including eight in the final 69 seconds, to lift the Jazz to a 100-96 victory over the short-handed Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.

It was Hayward’s second consecutive game of at least 30 points, and his seventh this season, a sign of incremental growth after having just four 30-plus outings in his first four seasons.

“Coach just said, ‘We need some offense here,'” said Hayward, who had 25 points in the second half, when the Jazz outscored New Orleans 58-44. “He gave me some guidance to stay aggressive. He said, ‘If they go underneath the screen, you gotta shoot a jump shot because they’re pretty big inside.’ Just staying aggressive really helped out a lot.”

Playing without two of their top scorers -- forwards Anthony Davis (shoulder) and Ryan Anderson (elbow) -- the Pelicans (27-25) led 64-50 midway through the third quarter. At that point, guards Tyreke Evans and Eric Gordon had combined for 36 points on 11-of-21 shooting, and they appeared to be schooling Utah’s rookie backcourt of Elijah Millsap and Dante Exum, who were a combined 2 of 14 from the floor for six points.

But just as suddenly, Utah (19-33) outscored New Orleans 21-3 to close the third quarter and take a 71-67 lead. Hayward was the catalyst, hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the quarter, accounting for 10 points in the run.

The Jazz extended their lead to 78-69 on a 3-pointer by forward Steve Novak, his third in four minutes. The Pelicans, meanwhile, committed five consecutive turnovers to fuel the Utah rally.

Trailing by nine early in the fourth quarter, the Pelicans rallied to take an 87-86 lead on Gordon’s 3-pointer from the top of the key. But the Jazz then ran off the next six points to regain the lead, 92-87, with 3:04 left.

New Orleans closed within 92-91 on Gordon’s layup, but Hayward went up strong to rebound his miss in the lane and put back a 5-footer for a 94-91 Utah lead with 1:09 left. Hayward then hit a 20-footer from the right wing and made four foul shots in the final 16.3 seconds to ice the victory.

Hayward said he was confident he could deliver down the stretch when Utah needed him the most.

“That’s been a new role the past two years for me, and it’s something I’ve definitely embraced and look forward to,” Hayward said. “You’ve got to step up and be able to make some big-time shots, and tonight some of those went down. ... It’s a sign of growth, a sign of experience having a year under my belt of being one of the main guys. I‘m able to learn and read the defense a lot better. I‘m shooting the ball a lot better this year, and I think a lot of that is because of the experience and also just putting a lot of work in.”

Utah coach Quin Snyder said Hayward’s consistent scoring gives the Jazz a strong foundation for the future.

“Sometimes you make a couple more shots one night and it’s 30 instead of 24, but I really think he’s been playing like this,” Snyder said. “I do think he’s more confident and more than that he’s just making good decisions on offense.”

Gordon scored a team-high 31 points on 7 of 8 from long range, but he and Evans combined for 11 of the Pelicans’ 15 turnovers, which led to 24 Utah points.

“Today we just let them come back by doing mistakes offensively, losing a lot of balls,” said forward Alexis Ajinca, who started in place of Davis. “In the end it was just a lot of silly mistakes.”

New Orleans coach Monty Williams also pointed to the turnovers as the killer.

“We had so many turnovers down the stretch,” Williams said. “It was bad execution -- throwing the ball away. We had chances in transition to find an open guy and we didn’t do it.”

NOTES: Pelicans PF Anthony Davis is day-to-day with a sprained right shoulder, but coach Monty Williams is thankful his scary fall after a dunk on Saturday night against Chicago did not cause more serious damage. “He’s just really sore,” Williams said. “When you take a fall like that, we’re thankful that that’s it. He could have broken a rib or his wrist, hurt his neck or back. He plays so hard, he’s going to have those bumps and bruises.” ... The Pelicans also were without PF Ryan Anderson, who has a sore right elbow. This was the first time this season the Pelicans played without both Davis and Anderson. Alexis Ajinca, a 7-foot-2 center, started at power forward. He was averaging 14.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in six games in which he had played more than 20 minutes. ... Utah G Joe Ingles missed his second straight game with back spasms. Rookie Elijah Millsap started in his place.