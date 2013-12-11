Preview: Jazz at Kings

Rudy Gay is expected to make his Sacramento debut when the Kings host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Gay was acquired as the key piece in a seven-player trade with the Toronto Raptors and told reporters he is excited about joining a young Sacramento squad. “It’s a new beginning,” Gay said. “I’ve been saying it all day. They have a lot of young pieces and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Gay joins an evolving team that rolled to an easy 112-97 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday as DeMarcus Cousins dominated with 32 points and 19 rebounds and new starting point guard Isaiah Thomas recording a career-best 12 assists to go with 24 points. Utah has the worst record in the NBA and has lost four consecutive games since a stretch in which it won three of four games. The Jazz expect to be without forward Marvin Williams (heel) for the fifth straight game.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (4-19): Backup guard Alec Burks has emerged as a solid scorer and is averaging 16.6 points over the last seven games. He had 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting in Monday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, marking the seventh straight time he has scored in double digits. Utah lacks backcourt firepower and Burks’ ability to slash and drive for hoops is much-needed for an offensive attack that ranks among the worst in the league at an average of 92.1 points.

ABOUT THE KINGS (6-13): Adding Gay is the second significant move Sacramento has made over the last few weeks. Forward Derrick Williams has flourished since being acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves in late November, and he poured in a career-best 31 points in the victory over the Mavericks. “Every day, it feels like something’s happening,” Williams said after the Dallas contest. “I’ve been here almost two weeks and we’ve had five or six changes already. I think we’re being really aggressive, trying to get good guys that can fit in our rotation.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Sacramento defeated Utah 112-102 in overtime last Saturday with Cousins scoring 28 points and Thomas adding 26.

2. Cousins is averaging 25.8 points over his last five games, scoring at least 20 points in each outing.

3. Jazz F Derrick Favors (back) is a game-time decision after missing the previous two games.

PREDICTION: Kings 109, Jazz 103