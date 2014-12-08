Preview: Jazz at Kings

The Sacramento Kings will be without their best player for at least a little longer after DeMarcus Cousins was reportedly diagnosed with viral meningitis. The Kings will try to get by with the standout center when they host the Utah Jazz on Monday. Cousins has missed the last five games and was hospitalized last week while undergoing treatment and is expected to be out another 7-10 days, according to the USA Today Sports report.

The absence of Cousins is good news for the Jazz front line of Enes Kanter and Derrick Favors, who combined for 37 points and 18 rebounds as Utah’s losing streak hit eight games in a 98-93 home loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday. “Regardless of our long-term beliefs and commitment, there’s an immediacy with losing that’s difficult,” Utah coach Quin Snyder told reporters. “We live here in the moment, and in the moment losing is no fun.” Sacramento dropped a 105-96 decision to the Magic on Saturday and has lost five of six.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (5-15): Utah is building for the future around Favors, Kanter, Gordon Hayward, Alec Burks and Trey Burke, and the inconsistency from the younger players is leading to uneven play during games. The Jazz fell into a double-digit hole at the half in each of the last four games and are coming up short while trying to battle back in the fourth quarter. “We can’t hang our heads or feel sorry for ourselves because we’re going to be in these situations and we’ve got to make them work to the best of our ability,” Snyder told reporters.

ABOUT THE KINGS (10-10): Sacramento was one of the surprises of the first few weeks while jumping out to a 9-5 start but the loss of Cousins is hurting the team on both ends. The Kings are surrendering an average of 106.4 points in five games without Cousins and head coach Michael Malone is tinkering with the lineup to try to get the most out of the defense. “I was in search mode,” Malone told reporters after Saturday’s loss. “I was trying to find a group that could give us some life. We played very flat, very uninspired basketball, and I was just looking for a lineup, a group that could give us some life and a spark.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Utah has taken the last two in the series, including a 122-101 win at the Kings in Dec. 11, 2013.

2. Sacramento F Rudy Gay is averaging 21.2 points on 50 percent shooting in five games with Cousins hurt.

3. Burks (shoulder) has missed the last two games and remains day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Kings 102, Jazz 99