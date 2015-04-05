Preview: Jazz at Kings

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has made a name for himself as a defensive force since the All-Star break while rounding out his offensive game. Gobert will get one of his biggest tests on the inside when the Jazz visit DeMarcus Cousins and the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Cousins posted back-to-back triple-doubles and is the first person since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968 to record at least 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in consecutive contests. The All-Star center has totaled 61 rebounds in his last three games with at least a double-double in five straight. Gobert had a string of six straight double-doubles come to an end when he was held to eight points and 15 rebounds in an 87-85 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. The Jazz will play their next two against Sacramento before finishing up with four straight against playoff teams.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (34-42): Utah had a three-game winning streak come to an end in Phoenix but did manage to hold its fourth straight opponent under 90 points. The defensive-minded Jazz were 17-33 before holding the Kings to 39 percent from the field in a 102-90 win on Feb. 7, beginning a stretch that has them 17-9 over the last 26 contests. Gobert managed only four points and five boards in that meeting while playing behind Enes Kanter, who has since been moved out to Oklahoma City.

ABOUT THE KINGS (26-49): Cousins’ triple-double outburst is coming with forward Rudy Gay (concussion) sidelined, and the veteran is not expected to be back on Sunday. The outstanding individual effort has not led to wins, and the Kings will be trying to snap a four-game slide on Sunday. Guard Ben McLemore has picked up some of the scoring slack from Gay with an average of 15.5 points in the last two contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Jazz F Gordon Hayward has hit multiple 3-pointers in three straight games after going five in a row without more than one.

2. The Kings are on the verge of a third straight 50-loss season.

3. Utah has taken three of the last four in the series, with the lone loss coming in the last trip to Sacramento on Dec. 8.

PREDICTION: Jazz 93, Kings 89