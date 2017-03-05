Preview: Jazz at Kings

The Utah Jazz recovered nicely from perhaps their worst loss of the season and now look to build another winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. A 107-80 loss to the sub-.500 Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday stands as the most lopsided home defeat of the season for the Jazz, but they regained their footing with a 15-point win over Brooklyn two nights later.

Guard George Hill's performances in the two games mirrored his team, as he followed up a two-point showing versus the Timberwolves with a season-high 34 on Friday. "As a competitor, you take that in consideration and try to come out a little more aggressive and get more involved and try to have one of those bounce-back games," Hill told reporters. "As a competitor, you always want to play well. When you play like some horse poop like I did last game, that's in the back of your head to do a lot better." Utah will try to take advantage of another losing team in Sacramento, which has dropped three in a row by an average of 12.3 points. The Kings are 1-3 on their current five-game homestand following a 109-100 loss to Brooklyn on Wednesday.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, NBATV, ROOT (Utah), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (38-24): Forward Gordon Hayward is averaging 27 points and 8.5 rebounds in two meetings with the Kings this season but is coming off a 12-point effort against Brooklyn. He has been held under 20 points in three straight games for the second time this season, although the All-Star does have 13 assists, seven steals and just one turnover in that span. Starting guard Rodney Hood (knee) has missed two straight games and replacement Joe Ingles buried 4-of-7 from 3-point range versus the Nets.

ABOUT THE KINGS (25-36): Buddy Hield, the primary piece in the trade that sent DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans last month, produced 16 points in the loss to the Nets and is averaging 13.8 while shooting 51.3 percent since the deal. However, the team is showing a real hole underneath without Cousins and center Kosta Koufos missed all seven of his shots in 25 scoreless minutes Friday night. Veteran Ty Lawson had 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting in a 94-93 win at Utah in December.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Utah SF Joe Johnson (groin) missed Friday's game and is day-to-day.

2. Jazz C Rudy Gobert entered Saturday ranked fourth in the NBA with 42 double-doubles but has gone two straight games without recording one.

3. Kings SG Arron Afflalo scored 14 points against Brooklyn after missing the previous three games with a hamstring injury.

PREDICTION: Jazz 105, Kings 99