Jazz race past short-handed Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Utah Jazz received reinforcement from two of their more important players Wednesday. The Sacramento Kings found out late that their three newest guys would be absent again.

It showed in the result.

The Jazz rolled to their biggest victory since March, blasting the Kings 122-101 as veteran forward Richard Jefferson scored a team-high 20 points to lead five Utah players in double figures. Utah built its biggest lead in any game this season, shot 53.9 percent from the field and canned 13 of 23 3-pointers, also a season best.

To a man, the Jazz pointed to the return of center Derrick Favors and forward Marvin Williams. Williams missed the previous four games with an inflamed right foot, and Favors sat out the previous two because of a sore lower back.

“That was really run, especially the way we shared the ball,” guard Gordon Hayward, who matched Favors with 17 points, said of the easy win. “Marvin coming back, it really allowed us to space the floor for us offensively. That makes an offense really difficult to guard.”

Utah guard Alec Burks added 17 points, and Williams finished with eight points, five assists and four rebounds.

The Jazz (5-19) built a 28-point lead in the second half.

“We need all of our pieces, and we haven’t had all our guys for long stretches,” Utah coach Tyrone Corbin said. “As we get healthy, we’re trying to build some game chemistry, and you saw that. ... We shared the ball, and guys counted on each other to make the next play. Our execution was consistent.”

The Kings, playing short-handed for the second straight contest, never led. Center DeMarcus Cousins, who played only seven minutes in the first half, scored 21 points, and point guard Isaiah Thomas had 20 for Sacramento (6-14).

”It’s extremely frustrating,“ said Cousins, who had 32 points and 19 rebounds two nights earlier in Sacramento’s 112-97 win over the Mavericks, a game the Kings also played with only 10 players suited up. ”You take a step forward like we did against Dallas, and then come back in this one, it’s like we’re a totally different team. ...

“We should have carried the momentum over. Instead, we did just the opposite.”

The game was expected to mark the Sacramento debut of forwards Rudy Gay and Quincy Acy and center Aaron Gray, all three of whom were acquired from the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. However, guard Greivis Vasquez, who was dealt to the Raptors along with forwards Patrick Patterson and John Salmons and center Chuck Hayes, didn’t arrive in Toronto until late Wednesday, delaying his physical and his debut.

None of the seven players involved in the trade can play until all pass a physical. The debut of the Kings’ new trio is now expected to take place Friday at Phoenix.

“No excuses,” Cousins said. “The roster is the roster.”

Cousins picked up two fouls by the 4:44 mark of the opening quarter and didn’t play the remainder of the first half. Until the game was out of reach, he was mostly ineffective, and he also picked up his NBA-leading sixth technical foul early in the third quarter.

Thomas, starting at point guard for the second straight game after playing the first 18 off the bench, had seven assists but also five turnovers. Forward Derrick Williams, who scored a career-high 31 against Dallas, was held to 13 points by Utah.

“I thought our energy and effort were very flat, starting from the jump ball,” Kings coach Michael Malone said. “We didn’t do anything tonight.”

NOTES: Jazz assistant coach Sidney Lowe pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges in North Carolina earlier Wednesday but was on the sideline in the second half. Lowe received a suspended 45-day jail sentence for not filing between 2009-11, was placed on 36 months of suspended probation and must complete 100 hours of community service. He also must pay a $79,000 in restitution and a $2,000 fine. ... The contest marked the first of a stretch in which the Jazz will play seven of eight on the road. The Kings concluded a stretch of playing six of seven and 14 of their first 20 at home. They will play five of their next six away from Sacramento. ... Kings G Jimmer Fredette scored four points off the bench, and G Ray McCallum was scoreless in three minutes. They are competing for the backup point guard spot after G Greivis Vasquez was dealt to Toronto on Sunday.