Gay, Stauskas carry Kings past Jazz

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Forward Rudy Gay has made plenty of big shots during his one year with the Sacramento Kings.

Kings rookie guard Nik Stauskas has sank few shots, period.

Against the Utah Jazz on Monday, the Kings got big hoops from both of them. As a result, Sacramento gained just a bit more confidence regarding its ability to play without DeMarcus Cousins.

Two clutch baskets in the final six minutes highlighted Gay’s game-high 29 points. Stauskas added a career-high 15 points and converted a three-point play late to help Sacramento pull away from the Jazz for a 101-92 victory at Sleep Train Arena.

The Kings earned just their second win in six games without Cousins, their starting center and leading scorer, rebounder and blocker. Cousins hasn’t played since Nov. 26 at Houston because of viral meningitis, and he is expected to miss at least another week.

Sacramento (11-10) has not fallen below .500 this season. They Kings won two of their past three without Cousins after losing 16 straight over three seasons without him.

“We feel like we have a great team with him,” Gay said of Cousins, “but we’re starting to show that we can be a good team without him. We’ve got to continue to believe that.”

The Jazz (5-16) are just trying to keep the belief that they will win again soon. Utah lost for the ninth consecutive time.

“The result was different, for me at least,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “Our effort on the defensive end was better than it’s been. We can do better, of course, but we competed.”

Forward Gordon Hayward paced Utah with 19 points, but he scored only seven after the first quarter. Hayward made five of his first seven shots, then missed eight straight from the second quarter until late in the fourth.

His cold shooting seemed to rub off on his teammates, at least in the second half. Utah made just 12 of 40 shots after halftime and only five of 22 in the third quarter.

Jazz forward Derrick Favors picked up his fourth foul less than a minute into the third quarter, and his absence sent the Jazz into a funk after they made 51.3 percent of their shots (20-for-39) from the field in the opening half. Favors finished with only nine points.

“Things got out of order for us a little bit after that,” Snyder said.

Utah trailed only 80-77 with six minutes left after scoring seven straight points. However, on three straight Sacramento possessions, Gay knocked down a leaning 10-foot jumper, guard Darren Collison made a jumper from 20 feet, and Gay converted on a 16-footer from the wing to build the lead back to 86-79.

Stauskas, the Kings’ top pick in last summer’s draft, then converted a three-point play by driving the lane and scoring despite being fouled on the way. The play capped the first double-digit night of Stauskas’ pro career.

“I feel like this is what I needed,” he said. “I feel like I’ve had shots, but I just haven’t been to put the ball in the bucket. To have a game like that and feel that support from my teammates, it felt good.”

Stauskas and guard Derrick Williams each made 3-pointers during a 12-0 Sacramento run early in the fourth quarter that turned its 70-68 deficit into an 80-70 lead. After Utah’s seven straight points, the Kings pulled away.

“I thought it was important for Nik to finish the game out,” Kings coach Michael Malone said. “He earned that with the defense he played and the fact that he was making plays to the basket.”

Collison finished with 16 points and six assists, and Sacramento forward Jason Thompson had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Guard Alec Burks scored 16 points and guard Trey Burke had 13 for Utah. Center Rudy Gobert had 12 points and nine rebounds, and center Enes Kanter added 13 points.

NOTES: By missing his sixth straight game, Sacramento C DeMarcus Cousins matched the longest stretch of consecutive absences in his five-year career. ... Utah F Derrick Favors entered the game fourth among NBA forwards in field-goal percentage (57.2 percent) and was averaging a career-high 16.3 points per game. He shot 3-for-6 Monday. ... Kings G Darren Collison is on pace to set a career high in scoring (15.8 per game) and assists (6.3). He entered the game with back-to-back nights of at least 20 points, only the second time since his rookie year that he accomplished that, and only the fifth time overall in his six-year career. ... Utah F/G Alec Burks played despite tendinitis in his left shoulder. ... Former Utah coach Tyrone Corbin, whose contract was not renewed by the Jazz after last season, is Sacramento’s lead assistant coach.