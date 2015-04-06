Rookie Hood leads Jazz past Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- For Utah Jazz rookie guard Rodney Hood, the close of the season has provided a glimpse of what appears to be a promising future. For his team, it appears to be much the same.

Hood, a rookie out of Duke whose opening season has been limited to 45 games, scored a career-best 25 points in Utah’s 101-95 victory over the Sacramento Kings at Sleep Train Arena on Sunday. He scored nine straight during the decisive fourth-quarter run that propelled Utah (36-42) to its 16th win in 24 games since the All-Star break.

“To be honest, I‘m just happy to be out on the court,” he said. “It’s been a long season for me. It’s nice to get out there, and be able to be healthy. I‘m getting more and more comfortable with every game.”

Hood has missed games this year with inflammation in his both feet, gastrointestinal distress and a concussion. But he has played at least 20 minutes in 13 of Utah’s past 17 games and seems to be gaining confidence as he goes. He scored 17 points and made seven of 12 shots in Phoenix’s last-second 87-85 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

Against Sacramento, his nine straight points were part of a 14-2 Utah blitz that turned the Jazz’s 83-82 lead into a 97-84 advantage.

“He’s got a presence about him,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “He’s a scorer who can make things happen by creating, and he’s got a great mid-range game. You don’t see a lot of that.”

Hood made a technical foul shot, after Kings forward Derrick Williams confronted Utah center Rudy Gobert under the basket. Williams became enraged with Gobert after forward Omri Casspi’s breakaway dunk pulled Sacramento within 83-82 with 6:09 left in the game.

Hood followed the technical by canning a 3-pointer, a mid-range jumper and a three-point play on Utah’s next three possessions.

“We just had bad stretches defensively,” Kings coach George Karl said. “We got that technical, and then we had some bad (defensive) possessions.”

Favors added 11 points, while Gobert and forward Jeremy Evans each added 10 to help Utah win on a night when leading scorer Gordon Hayward was held to five points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Center DeMarcus Cousins, coming off back-to-back triple-doubles, scored 26 points and pulled 12 rebounds for the Kings (26-50), who have lost at least 50 contests in six straight 82-game seasons. Sacramento went 22-44 in the 66-game lockout-shortened 2011-12 season.

Guard Ben McLemore added 20 points, and Casspi had 14 points for the Kings, who played without forward Rudy Gay for the third straight game. Gay, who suffered a concussion on March 30 at Memphis, remains questionable for Sacramento’s Tuesday contest against Minnesota.

Overall, Sacramento has lost five straight, their third skid of at least that many games.

“I don’t think there is any question that this season is very frustrating for a lot of our players,” Karl said. “When you lose, especially when you lose on your home court, there is a little extra disappointment.”

Williams finished with nine points, but he failed to connect with McLemore on an alley-oop pass on a break late in the second quarter. Utah scored the ensuing five points, and the two teams went into halftime tied 49-49. The Kings’ last lead was at 55-54 early in the third quarter, and Trevor Booker’s layup gave Utah a 62-60 lead later that quarter that the Jazz never relinquished.

Utah’s reserves outscored Sacramento’s 42-21, and the Jazz outscored the Kings 24-13 on the fast break. The Kings also hurt their cause with 20 turnovers, and they gave up 14 offensive rebounds.

“Between the turnovers and offensive rebounds, we gave them 34 extra possessions,” Karl said. “You can give them some, but you can’t give them 34.”

Kings center Sim Bhullar, the first native of India to be on an NBA roster, did not play. Bhullar has been in uniform for two games but has not left the bench.

NOTES: Jazz G Trey Burke (sore lower back) sat out his second straight game. Burke leads Utah with 4.4 assists per game. ... Kings C DeMarcus Cousins trailed only six players in triple-doubles this season after recording back-to-back triple-doubles against Houston and New Orleans. Cousins’ 46 double-doubles trailed only Chicago F Pau Gasol (50). ... Utah F Rudy Gobert is third in the NBA in rebounding since March 1, trailing only Los Angeles Clippers C DeAndre Jordan and Detroit Pistons C Andre Drummond over that time. Gobert was averaging 14.8 rebounds in that period, and the Jazz were 11-7. ... Cousins and F Rudy Gay, the Kings’ two leading scorers, have been on the floor together in only five of Sacramento’s past 13 games. The two have combined to average 50 points a game. ... Utah held its previous four opponents under 90 points, and had kept teams from reaching that total in 17 of 23 games since the All-Star break. ... Utah Fs Gordon Hayward (19.5 point per game) and Derrick Favors (16.4) lead the NBA’s draft class of 2010 in scoring.