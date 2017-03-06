Gobert's tip-in at OT buzzer sends Jazz past Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Rudy Gobert didn't know how much time was left on the clock when the ball left Utah Jazz teammate George Hill's hand. He just knew that he better go get it.

To hear his coach tell it, that's just what he does.

"It's kind of who Rudy is," coach Quin Snyder said after Gobert's tip-in off Hill's airball as time expired lifted the Jazz to a 110-109 overtime victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday at the Golden 1 Center. "We talk about what a competitor he is. He doesn't give up on plays."

Gobert made a lot of them against Sacramento just to give the Jazz a final chance. He finished with 24 rebounds, one shy of a career high he set in Dallas on Jan. 20, and also added 16 points.

On the final play, he shook loose, reached up with his left hand and directed Hill's wide and short floater into the net. Referees originally ruled that Gobert's tip came after the final buzzer but reversed the decision after a replay review.

"I think they should give him an assist if they didn't," Gobert joked. "Really, I didn't know how much time, but I saw (Hill) go off to the left side, and I just tried to go get it."

The tip-in gave Utah (39-24) its second straight victory and kept them a game ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers in the race for the fourth spot in the Western Conference and homecourt advantage in a first-round playoff match.

Rodney Hood scored a game-high 28 points and made four 3-pointers in his first game back after missing two contests because of a sore right knee. Gordon Hayward added 23 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter and overtime, and Utah overcame deficits of 16 points in the first half and 12 to begin the fourth quarter.

Utah also held Sacramento to only 50 points after halftime.

"We started playing better defense," Snyder said. "We knew it and talked about it at halftime. We can look at video and see things, but we didn't do that this time. Guys knew. You don't deserve to be ahead at halftime when you play like that. ... Guys didn't need to watch a bunch of video to see how badly they were playing."

Ty Lawson scored 19 points and hit a collection of big shots to pace the Kings (25-37), but Sacramento lost its fourth consecutive game. The Kings have not produced a 20-point scorer in any of them.

Sacramento trails the Denver Nuggets by three games in the race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference and also finds itself 1 1/2 games behind ninth-place Portland.

"We're in a tough spot," Kings forward Arron Afflalo said. "But's it's not insurmountable."

Willie Cauley-Stein scored 15 points and made two free throws with 8.9 seconds left in overtime after a foul kept him from dunking a pick-and-roll pass from Darren Collison to put the Kings ahead 109-108, setting the stage for Gobert.

Until then, it appeared Sacramento was poised to end its losing streak. Afflalo hit two free throws, Collison hit a step-back jumper and then fed Cauley-Stein for a layup off a pick-and-roll to put Sacramento ahead 107-103 with 1:22 left.

Utah's Joe Ingles than took a kick-out feed from Hill and canned a 3-pointer from the right-side wing to make it 107-106, and after Gobert rebounded the second of Cauley-Stein's two missed free throws, Hill hit a 6-foot fadeaway for a 108-107 Utah lead.

In regulation, Kosta Koufos' finger flip from the key and Lawson's stop-and-pump jumper from the top right corner of the key put Sacramento ahead 95-88 with 1:51 left in the fourth quarter. But Hayward scored five of Utah's next seven points, and the Jazz closed regulation with a 9-2 run.

Collison finished with 18 points and Affalo had 17 for the Kings. Koufos totaled 12 points and 10 rebounds but fouled out in overtime, and forward Garrett Temple scored 11 in 24 minutes in his return from a 12-game absence caused by a partially torn hamstring.

NOTES: Kings G Tyreke Evans sat out for a "planned rest" because it marked the first of back-to-back games. Evans will play Monday at Denver. ... Two nights after scoring 34 points on only 12 shots from the field (one of only nine NBA players ever to do so), Jazz F George Hill scored 15 points on 13 shots. ... The Kings, who departed after the game for Denver for the first of consecutive games on the road, will play outside of California for the first time since Jan. 31 on Monday. ... Utah improved to 18-11 in its 15 sets of back-to-back games this season, including 11-4 in the opener. The Jazz are at home against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. ... Kings radio play-by-play announcer Gary Gerould broadcast his 2,500th game. He has been the team's lead radio voice since its arrival in 1985.