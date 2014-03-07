Preview: Jazz at Knicks

The New York Knicks haven’t won back-to-back games since a four-game winning streak in late January but get the chance to notch a second straight victory when they host the Utah Jazz on Friday. New York ended a seven-game losing streak with an impressive 118-106 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday and now face a Utah squad that is 0-4 to start a six-game trip. The Jazz have lost seven of their last nine games and own a 7-24 road mark.

The Knicks lost 13 of 15 games before the victory over Minnesota but are still alive in the Eastern Conference playoff race due to the collapse of eighth-place Atlanta. The Hawks have lost 12 of their last 13 games to help keep Detroit, Cleveland and New York alive. Utah is battling Sacramento and the Los Angeles Lakers to stay out of the Western Conference basement in what has been a highly disappointing campaign. The Jazz close their road trip on Saturday against hapless Philadelphia.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (21-40): Utah’s effort in Wednesday’s 104-91 loss to the Washington Wizards didn’t sit well with coach Tyrone Corbin. “We can’t afford to think these last 21 games that we are going to just show up and make it happen,” Corbin said afterward. “We’ve got to play to get better. We’ve got to come with focus and energy every night. (Wednesday) wasn’t our best focus game, but we still had opportunities.” The Jazz were outscored 56-36 in the paint by the Wizards and had only four fast-break points.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (22-40): Point guard Raymond Felton had 18 points, eight assists and four steals against Minnesota after a horrific four-game slump that followed his arrest on felony gun charges. Felton averaged only 5.5 points on 7-of-32 shooting during the four-game stretch and coach Mike Woodson met with him earlier this week to attempt to get a gauge on Felton’s mindset and focus. “If you’re not there mentally, it can really mess you up,” Felton said after the Minnesota game. “But I’m not one to make excuses. I’ve got a lot going on but there’s a lot of people in this world that are dealing with a lot. I can’t make that excuse.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. New York has won the last four meetings and this is the first of two games this season.

2. Jazz F Marvin Williams is averaging 4.8 points on 10-of-33 shooting over the past five games.

3. Knicks F Carmelo Anthony scored 33 points against Minnesota and has scored 20 or more points in 11 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Knicks 98, Jazz 91