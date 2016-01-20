Preview: Jazz at Knicks

The New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz both spent Monday afternoon engaging in double-overtime contests, but only the Knicks came away from the marathons happy. The Jazz will try to bounce back from their disappointing setback in Charlotte when they visit New York on Wednesday.

Carmelo Anthony buried a 3-pointer late in regulation to force the first overtime against Philadelphia, making up for a 7-of-28 effort from the field in his first game back after missing two straight with an ankle injury. “It hindered me most of the game, just not being able to shoot with balance, push off, things that I’m normally capable of doing,” Anthony told reporters. “I couldn’t do that today. I was very confident taking that shot.” The Jazz overcame a 15-point deficit to force overtime but could not contain Kemba Walker and ended up falling for the third time in four games. “It’s mixed for me right now,” Utah coach Quin Snyder told reporters. “I feel like there were too many breakdowns for us to overcome over the course of the game. I do like the way we battled down the stretch.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (18-23): Utah owns one of the top scoring defenses in the league but struggled on that end of late, allowing at least 99 points in each of the last five losses. The Jazz got defensive anchor Rudy Gobert back in the middle but power forward Derrick Favors (back), who warmed up with the team before Monday’s game but did not play, has missed 14 straight games and there is no firm timetable for his return. Rookie Trey Lyles made his sixth straight start up front against Charlotte and had a string of three straight games scoring in double figures come to an end with five points on 2-of-7 shooting.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (21-22): New York got one star back from injury with Anthony’s return but lost another when Kristaps Porzingis when down in the fourth quarter on Monday with a foot injury. “I don’t know exactly what happened,” Porzingis told reporters. “I just guess I stepped wrong or something and my foot is a little bruised now. It’s not too bad. I’m going to get some treatment and we have great doctors, so hopefully I’ll be back on Wednesday.” The 20-year-old Latvian delivered 16 points and 12 rebounds before leaving on Monday and has scored in double figures in each of the last nine games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Knicks G Arron Afflalo is 17-of-17 from the free-throw line in the last five games.

2. Jazz PG Trey Burke is averaging 18.3 points in the last four contests.

3. Utah ripped New York 106-85 at home on Dec. 9, behind 24 points from Gordon Hayward.

PREDICTION: Knicks 102, Jazz 92