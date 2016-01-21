Knicks 118, Jazz 111 (OT)

NEW YORK -- Led by a heroic effort from forward Carmelo Anthony, the New York Knicks rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Utah Jazz 118-111 in overtime on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Anthony had a game-high 30 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to lead New York (22-22) to a second consecutive overtime win.

Forward Derrick Williams (18 points), who buried a 3-pointer in front of the Knicks bench to give New York a 106-103 lead in OT, had an old-fashioned and hard-working three-point play to make it 111-105 with 1:01 left in overtime.

Center Robin Lopez (season-high 22 points, 12 rebounds) also attacked the glass and scored on a putback as the Knicks’ lead expanded to 113-106 with 40.5 seconds remaining in overtime.

Williams and guard Langston Galloway made free throws in the final 15 seconds to seal the victory.

Swingmen Rodney Hood (29 points) and Gordon Hayward (27 points), forward Trey Lyles (13 points) and guard Trey Burke (12 points) paced the Jazz (18-24), who led by as many as 12 points in the second half.

The Knicks came out inspired in the fourth quarter with a Williams dunk pulling them within 81-80 with 6:01 remaining in regulation.

Anthony followed with a driving dunk to give the Knicks an 82-81 lead with 5:11 left in the fourth quarter, their first since midway through the first quarter.

The lead seesawed with Hayward burying a stepback jumper followed by an Anthony driving layup. A 3-pointer by Lyles was matched by a triple from the top of the key by forward Kristaps Porzingis (16 points).

A 3-pointer from the top of the key by guard Arron Affalo (14 points) put the Knicks in front 92-88 with 1:01 left, prompting a Utah timeout.

Hood scored on a runner in the lane to cut the Jazz deficit to 92-90, but Galloway followed with a huge 3-pointer in front of the Knicks bench and, after a trey by Burke, Anthony scored on a driving dunk to give the Knicks a 97-73 lead with 15.7 seconds left.

Another Hood 3-pointer with 10.6 seconds pulled the Jazz within 97-96 and Porzingis, who was questionable to play with a sore right foot, buried two free throws with 9.9 seconds left.

Porzingis bit on Hayward’s pump fake on a 3-point attempt and he knocked down all three attempts from the line to tie the score at 99 with 2.4 seconds remaining. Anthony missed on a driving layup at the buzzer and both teams went to overtime for a second consecutive game.

Consecutive 3-pointers by guard Raul Neto and Hayward capped an 8-0 run to give the Jazz an early 14-9 lead, an advantage that was five heading into the second quarter thanks to a Burke runner.

Hood scored the final seven points of a 13-0 run to put the Jazz back in front at 35-22.

Porzingis provided a spark late in the second quarter with a putback dunk, a turnaround baseline jumper and a 3-pointer to cut the Knicks deficit to 10.

But the Jazz, who shot 41.7 percent from beyond the arc (5 of 12) in the first half, went into the halftime break up 48-37.

NOTES: Knicks rookie F/C Kristaps Porzingis ranks fourth among jersey sales from October through December at the NBA’s official online store, the league announced Wednesday. Porzingis, the only rookie among the top 15, is behind Warriors G Stephen Curry, Cavaliers F LeBron James and Lakers F Kobe Bryant. ... New York F Lance Thomas was ruled out due to a sore left knee that Fisher said would be re-evaluated. ... Jazz F/C Derrick Favors participated in the morning shootaround but was ruled out with a sore lower back. ... The Jazz continue a four-game road trip in Brooklyn on Friday. The Knicks host the Clippers on Friday in the final game of a three-game homestand.