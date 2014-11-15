Burke’s buzzer-beater sends Jazz past Knicks

NEW YORK -- In the Utah Jazz’s previous five games before its showdown with the New York Knicks on Friday night, point guard Trey Burke was struggling to get his shot down.

The second-year pro from Michigan was shooting just 28 percent from the floor during that span. But Burke’s confidence should skyrocket after his long fallback jumper at the buzzer gave the Jazz a 102-100 win over New York.

Burke launched the shot from the right baseline, just in front of the Jazz bench with Knicks guard J.R. Smith in his face.

“It (the shot) gives me a lot of confidence,” Burke said. “When your shot is not falling, you have to find other ways to affect the game. Obviously, that game-winning shot is going to give me a lot of confidence going into our next game. But I have to control it and be our point guard.”

Burke acknowledged that he didn’t have time to make much of a move when he received the inbounds pass from 27-year-old Australian rookie Joe Ingles with 2.3 seconds left.

“I had to think quick,” Burke said. “I caught it and J.R. (Smith) was all over me. I had to create separation to get that shot off. It looked good when it left my hands.”

Burke said the last time he hit a game-winner at the buzzer was in high school.

Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony’s 3-pointer from just right of the top of key over Utah forward Derrick Favors tied the score 100-100 with 2.3 seconds left.

“I was trying to will our way to a win,” Anthony said. “It was one of those days where you try to do everything to win the game.”

Anthony topped the Knicks with a league-best 46 points. It’s the 35th time he has reached at least 40 points in his career. He was 16 of 26 from the floor.

Forward Gordon Hayward poured in a season-high 33 points to lead the Jazz.

Hayward had a previous high of 30 at Indiana on Monday.

Utah (4-6) won for just the second time on the road.

The Knicks (2-8) dropped their seventh straight and fifth at home.

Point guard Pablo Prigioni tossed in a season-high 13 points for New York.

Favors notched his fourth double-double of the season for the Jazz, scoring 21 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

The Knicks, who are the lowest scoring team in the league, hit the century mark for the first time this season. They were without their second leading scorer for the majority of the game.

Shooting guard Iman Shumpert, who averages 13.8 points, limped off the court with only 55 seconds elapsed in the first quarter. He was diagnosed with a right hip contusion. X-rays were negative, according to a Knicks spokesman.

Hayward’s mid-range jumper gave the Jazz a 96-93 cushion with 31 seconds left just after Anthony’s dunk got the Knicks to within a point.

The teams traded baskets in the last 45 seconds before Anthony’s trey tied it.

Prigioni gave his team their first lead, 76-75, since the first basket of the game. He scored on a layup with 9:23 left in the game, then scored the Knicks next five points for an 81-76 advantage with 7:39 remaining.

But Utah countered with 11 straight points to move ahead 87-81 with 5:01 to play.

Hayward accounted for seven of the points.

Anthony scored 13 points in the third quarter, however, and Utah maintained a 75-72 lead.

After closing the Utah lead to 56-54 on two free throws from Anthony with 9:37 left in the third quarter, New York went 3:13 without a basket. The Jazz scored seven straight points to move their lead to 63-54 with 6:39 to go in the third quarter.

”We can’t get over the hump right now,“ Anthony said. ”It can easily wear on you a lot. We feel we are losing games we think we should win.

“We are losing games at home and that hurts even more.”

The Knicks got to within 48-47 after two quarters, closing the second quarter on a 6-0 run, with Anthony scoring four of his first-half 16 points.

New York forward Travis Wear’s jumper tied the score 34-34 with 6:39 left in the first half, but the Jazz went on a quick 5-0 run to regain the lead at 39-34 with 5:56 remaining.

The Jazz connected on eight of their first 12 shots from the floor on the way to a 31-23 first-quarter lead. Utah was a sizzling 11 of 17 (67 percent) from the field in the opening quarter, led by Hayward’s seven points.

NOTES: Knicks coach Derek Fisher spent the 2006-07 season as Utah’s shooting guard, averaging 10.1 points. ... Jazz F Toure’ Murry, who played for the Knicks last season, was assigned to the NBA’s Developmental League. ... Utah is one of two teams to be playing three rookies 12-plus minutes per game: G Dante’ Exum (19 years old), G/F Rodney Hood (22) and G/F Joe Ingles (27). ... Knicks F Amar‘e Stoudemire did not dress. Fisher said it was a “recovery day” for the 31-year-old Stoudemire, who has averaged 22.6 minutes over his last five games. ... F Jason Smith received his third start for New York.