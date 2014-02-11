Preview: Jazz at Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers keep getting bad news on the injury front but are managing to stay just ahead of the Utah Jazz in the battle to avoid last place in the Western Conference. The Jazz will attempt to leap over the Lakers in the standings when they visit Los Angeles on Tuesday. Steve Nash celebrated his 40th birthday with 19 points and a win on Friday but found himself watching a loss from the bench after a leg injury during Sunday’s contest.

Nash was bothered by nerve irritation in his left leg and sat out the bulk of the second half on Sunday, leaving the Lakers with only eight healthy players to finish out the game. Jodie Meeks (ankle), Jordan Farmar (hamstring), Nick Young (knee) and Pau Gasol (groin) are likely out until after the All-Star break while Nash and Xavier Henry (knee) are on the day-to-day list. The Jazz improved their outlook considerably with a 94-89 win over the Miami Heat that snapped a four-game slide on Saturday.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (17-33): Marvin Williams is enjoying his best run of the season with three straight 20-point outings, including a season-high 23 points twice. Williams knocked down five 3-pointers in the win over the Heat on Saturday and combined with veteran forward Richard Jefferson to score 37 points. “(Williams) and Richard (Jefferson), I can’t say enough about their focus, their desire to help this young group grow, and their play has been great,” Utah coach Tyrone Corbin told reporters. “They give us a chance to be competitive every night. The guys are responding to them, and we really appreciate what they are doing for us.”

ABOUT THE LAKERS (18-33): Los Angeles is a half-game ahead of the Jazz in the West and missed a chance to make it a full game with a 92-86 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. The Lakers got only 24 points from the starting five but stayed in the game thanks to a season-high 27 points and 10 rebounds from Chris Kaman off the bench. Kaman is seeing his time increase without Gasol in the lineup and the veteran has scored in double figures in each of the last three contests. He posted 19 points and 10 boards in a 105-103 loss at Utah on Dec. 27.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Lakers earned a 110-99 home win over the Jazz on Jan. 3 behind 23 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists from Gasol.

2. Utah rookie PG Trey Burke has failed to hit 50 percent from the field in any of his last 11 games.

3. Los Angeles G Kendall Marshall is 9-for-12 from 3-point range over the last four games.

PREDICTION: Lakers 102, Jazz 95