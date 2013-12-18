Preview: Jazz at Magic

Despite managing only eight victories in the first 25 games, the Orlando Magic are a moderate win streak from playoff position in the Eastern Conference. The Magic have a chance to put a run together when they start a six-game homestand Wednesday against the Utah Jazz, the first of four straight opponents with sub-.500 records. Orlando won two of its last three games – both on the road – while Utah comes in with a 1-6 record against the East and two wins in its last eight contests.

The Jazz started their traditional pre-Christmas road trip with a 117-94 defeat at Miami on Monday, losing for the 11th time in 14 games away from home. Orlando must deal with Utah’s 3-point shooters, who have converted 40.1 percent of their shots in December. Arron Afflalo leads the Magic as they try to snap a five-game losing streak against the Jazz with five players averaging 12.9 points or better.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (6-21): The Jazz are averaging 99.1 points in December, raising their season mark to only 93.4 – which ranks near the bottom of the league. Gordon Hayward leads the team in scoring at 16.9 per game followed by Derrick Favors (13.6, 9.1 rebounds) and reserve guard Alec Burks (12.9), who registered a career-high 31 against Miami on Monday. Rookie guard Trey Burke has made an impression in his first 15 NBA games, averaging 12.4 points and 4.9 assists while committing only 20 turnovers overall

ABOUT THE MAGIC (8-17): Afflalo has scored at least 25 points eight times this season and averages 21.6 to lead a team that he thinks can turn its ship around. “To me, it’s just about us getting healthy, putting it together, and getting some consistency,” Afflalo told reporters after the 83-82 win at Chicago on Monday. “I feel once we get consistent with the things that we do well we’re going to be pretty good.” Center Nikola Vucevic is averaging 13.5 rebounds over the past four games and forward Glen Davis is averaging nine boards during the same stretch.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Magic rookie G Victor Oladipo (Indiana) and Burke (Michigan) meet for the first time in NBA after several battles in the Big Ten.

2. Utah is shooting 82.2 percent from the free-throw line in December after converting a little over 70 percent in October and November.

3. Orlando coach Jacque Vaughn was a 1997 first-round pick of Utah and played 224 games with the Jazz.

PREDICTION: Magic 100, Jazz 93