Preview: Jazz at Magic

The Orlando Magic found a way to win despite an injury-depleted lineup last time out and look to build off that effort when they host the improving Utah Jazz on Friday night. Nikola Vucevic’s turnaround jumper at the buzzer gave Orlando a 101-99 triumph against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, bringing it within a victory of returning to .500 after a 0-3 start.

The Magic must continue to display their depth after second-leading scorer Victor Oladipo (16.2) suffered a concussion Wednesday and is expected to miss Friday’s game. Meanwhile, Orlando center Jason Smith (left knee) and guard C.J. Watson (left calf) are questionable after sitting out the game against the Lakers. Utah hopes to rebound after dropping back-to-back games for the first time this season, including a 92-91 defeat at Miami on Thursday. The Jazz managed only 38.2 percent shooting against the Heat, and 73 of their points came from just three players, led by Derrick Favors’ 25.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (4-4): Favors averaged eight points over a three-game span before pouring in 42 combined the last two and Gordon Hayward, who is shooting under 40 percent from the field overall, registered a season-high 24 on Thursday. Alec Burks scored 24 in each outing off the bench as the Jazz lost by a total of five in the first two on their four-game road trip that ends in Atlanta on Sunday. Rookie Trey Lyles (two points) got his first start Thursday in place of center Rudy Gobert (sprained left ankle), who is questionable for the Magic game.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (4-5): Forward Channing Frye did not play in five of the first seven games of the season, but has been a major contributor in the last two while averaging 14 points and draining 6-of-11 from 3-point range. Point guard Shabazz Napier also got a chance to shine with Watson out and poured in a career-high 22 points Wednesday, playing more than 17 minutes for the first time with the Magic. Guard Evan Fournier continues to pace Orlando in scoring (18.7) and drained 9-of-19 from beyond the 3-point arc the last three games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Jazz have won eight of the last nine meetings and four straight at Orlando, including a 101-94 triumph last season.

2. Vucevic did not start for the first time in his four seasons with the Magic on Wednesday after missing the previous three games with a knee injury and scored 18.

3. Utah G Trey Burke is coming off a six-point night on 3-of-9 shooting at Miami, but is averaging 17.8 in four career games versus Orlando.

PREDICTION: Magic 106, Jazz 100