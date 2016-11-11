Preview: Jazz at Magic

The Utah Jazz are spending a lot of time on the road early in the current season and they visit the Orlando Magic on Friday in the fourth contest of a five-game road excursion. The Jazz won the first two games of the trip before falling 104-98 to the red-hot Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

When the trip concludes, Utah will have played eight road games and just three at home but veteran swingman Joe Johnson doesn't want to hear about the slate being a factor in the loss to the Hornets. "That has nothing to do with it," Johnson said afterward. "We controlled most portions of the game. Just in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter, we just kind of let it get away from us." Orlando has lost its last two games and trailed by 22 points after one quarter of Wednesday's 123-107 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. "We're working to correct (the letdowns) but we haven't figured it out," Magic coach Frank Vogel told reporters. "It's a long NBA season. Blowouts happen when you hit teams that are red hot. You hope you'll do better than we did."

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (5-4): Small forward Gordon Hayward has been exceptional in his first three games after missing the first six of the campaign due to a broken finger. Hayward scored a season-best 29 points against Charlotte and has scored 20 or more in each of his three games while averaging 25.7 per game. Shooting guard Rodney Hood scored 20 points against the Hornets for this third 20-point outing of the campaign, and he knocked down four 3-pointers for the third time this season.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (3-5): Orlando allowed a season worst for points in the poor showing against Minnesota and there has been speculation that Vogel is considering making lineup switches that will improve the defense. One move heavily making the rounds is putting defensive-minded Bismack Biyombo in the starting five and turning offensive-oriented Nikola Vucevic into a reserve. "When it becomes apparent to me and I'm not a knee-jerk coach," Vogel told reporters in terms of a possible change. "If it's needed you will see it. I wouldn't expect it anytime soon."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Magic won both of last season's meetings - each win coming by nine points.

2. Utah PG George Hill (sprained right thumb) could miss his third straight game.

3. Vucevic matched his season high of 24 points against Minnesota and equaled his season best of 14 rebounds for the fourth time this season.

PREDICTION: Magic 94, Jazz 93