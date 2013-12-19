Rookie Burke scores 30 as Jazz edge Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. -- For one night at least, Trey Burke stirred memories of the Utah Jazz’s tradition of great point guard play.

Burke, the No. 9 pick this year’s draft out of Michigan, had 30 points, eight assists and seven rebounds Wednesday night, leading the Jazz to an 86-82 victory over the Orlando Magic.

He sparkled like a star while dominating the game, just the 16th of his NBA career, quickly erasing a forgettable performance two nights earlier in Miami.

“When I just play freely, not think too much, it’s when I‘m at my best,” he said. “I have a lot of developing to do, but it’s part of the learning process. It’s about effort, being aggressive and getting myself and getting other guys involved.”

The Jazz (7-21) may have the worst record in the Western Conference, but the future of their most important position looked bright Wednesday after Burke’s performance. As of yet, Burke isn’t John Stockton or Deron Williams -- past Jazz point guards -- but the rookie sure looked good Wednesday.

Burke hit 12 of his 20 shots, four of eight from 3-point range, in the best game of his budding career. He quickly forgot his 1-of-8 shooting performance in Monday’s loss. He looked like a leader.

Related Coverage Preview: Jazz at Magic

“Give him credit,” Magic coach Jacque Vaughn said. “Pick-and-roll wise, he was good coming off and making shots.”

Utah guard Gordon Hayward, who had 15 points and seven assists, made two free throws with 1.6 seconds remaining.

The Magic squandered a chance to tie the game at 84 when point guard Jameer Nelson missed a layup with three seconds remaining. He was shooting around the outstretched hand of Jazz center Derrick Favors, who finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots.

“Trey really did the job offensively tonight,” Favors said. “It was up to others to take the lead defensively.”

The Magic (8-18) were without leading scorer Arron Afflalo, who was ill and missed a game for the first time this season. Without him, they struggled to score, hitting just 28 of 86 shots (32.6 percent).

The Magic did not make a field goal in the last 5:40, missing their final seven attempts. Their inability to shoot was surprising given Utah’s defensive deficiencies. The Jazz came into the game last in the NBA in defensive field-goal percentage, allowing teams to make 47.5 percent of their shots.

Nelson led the Magic with 17 points. Center Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. Forward Tobias Harris, in his first start of the season after missing 21 games with an ankle injury, had 14 points. Rookie guard Victor Oladipo, the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft, made just one of 12 field-goal attempts. He paled in comparison to the Jazz’s rookie.

“(Burke) provides a threat from the point guard position,” Hayward said. “He knocks down shots and gets to the rim. He creates for himself and for others, and that makes it difficult for other to defend.”

The Jazz never lost the lead after Burke hit a short jumper with 3:45 remaining for the 80-78 advantage. The Jazz committed two turnovers in the final minute -- one by Burke -- but the Magic failed to capitalize because they shot so poorly.

The Magic opened the fourth quarter with a 14-1 run and built a 76-69 lead. The burst included eight points from reserve guard E‘Twaun Moore in the first five minutes. The Jazz retook the lead with a 9-0 run.

The Magic led briefly in the third period -- getting two 3-pointers from Nelson -- after erasing Utah’s 10-point halftime lead, but they could not sustain it. Burke continued his early hot shooting and put the Jazz back in front, 68-62, before the fourth quarter began.

The Jazz also received an early burst from reserve guard Alec Burks, who had a career-high 31 points Monday against the Heat in Miami. He made four of his five shots for 12 points in the first half, but he added only one point after halftime.

The Magic hit just 15 of 46 shots (32.6 percent) in the first half and missed their last eight.

NOTES: G Arron Afflalo, who was on the inactive list Wednesday, was the only player to start each of Orlando’s previous 25 games. ... The Jazz earned their sixth consecutive win over the Magic, including the past three in Orlando. ... Close friends and starting rookie guards Trey Burke of the Jazz and Victor Oladipo of the Magic met for the first time as NBA players. They played against each other four times in college, with Oladipo’s Indiana team earning three wins against Burke’s Michigan team. ... Wednesday’s game in Orlando was the second stop on Utah’s annual pre-Christmas road trip that this year started in Miami and also will include games in Atlanta (Friday), Charlotte (Saturday) and Memphis (Monday), covering 4,684 miles.