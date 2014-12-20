Jazz win second straight on the road

ORLANDO, Fla. -- This six-game, nine-day, 6,000-mile road trip doesn’t seem so daunting anymore for the Utah Jazz.

Winning can make everything seem a little easier.

The Jazz (8-19) won consecutive games for the first time this season by beating the Orlando Magic 101-94 Friday night, bringing some smiles to a roster that is struggling through a painful rebuilding process in the tough Western Conference.

Forward Derrick Favors had 23 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Gordon Hayward had 20 points, including 18 in the second half. Both center Enes Kanter and guard Trey Burke had 11 points.

The Jazz (8-19) beat the Heat in Miami Wednesday in the same dominating fashion, creating a ray of hope after a tough start this season. They shot 53 percent in Miami and 53.4 percent in Orlando.

“This feels good,” Hayward said. “We have some momentum the way we are playing right now. The ball is moving, and we’re getting good shots. Two in a row is good start.”

The Jazz play in Charlotte Saturday and finish the trip in Memphis on Monday.

“Let’s make it three in a row,” Favors added. “We needed this win to keep the momentum going. People are feeling a little better now. Things go a little smoother when you’re winning games.”

The Jazz never trailed after grabbing the lead early in the first quarter, leading by as many as 17 points in the third quarter. They scored 33 points in the first quarter in Miami and 29 points in the same period Friday, opening both times with a surge that gave them a lead they never lost.

Forward Tobias Harris led the Magic with 24 points. Guard Evan Fournier had 21 points. Center Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and nine rebounds.

The Magic never got closer than five points in the second half and six points in the fourth quarter. Harris hit back-to-back baskets when Orlando closed to 98-92 with 1:05 remaining, but Hayward answered with two free throws to put the game away.

The Magic made their runs throughout the game, but never could sustain anything. The Jazz responded to every surge they made.

“It’s a full game and you have to have a full game’s worth of focus, concentration, knowing your assignments and energy,” said Magic coach Jacque Vaughn. “It’s all part of that, and we’re still learning.”

The Magic (10-19) beat the Jazz in Salt Lake City earlier this month, but they looked like two different teams on Friday. The Magic were outrebounded 42-34. They made 12 of 22 shots from 3-point range, but they lost the battle around the basket. The Jazz held a 48-38 edge in points in the lane.

Haywood, who had 29 points in the victory over Miami, was much more aggressive in the second half when he made nine of 10 free throws, forcing the Magic to respond to him.

“When the game challenges him, he’s going to take on those challenges and respond,” said Jazz coach Quin Snyder. “He is such an unselfish player sometimes that he needs to be put in certain situations. Then he imposes his will.”

The Jazz led 87-74 with 8:25 remaining after a score by Kanter, but the Magic pulled to within 87-80 with three consecutive baskets. A 3-pointer by Harris cut the deficit to 92-86, but Utah again answered by reopening a 10-point lead with 2:57 remaining.

Hayward sparked the Jazz with 12 points in the third quarter. They led by as many as 16 points and took an 81-66 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Jazz led 49-43 at intermission when Favors was dominating inside. They made 14 of 20 shots for 70 percent in the first quarter and led 29-17. They were shooting 59.5 percent (22 of 37) at halftime when Favors led all scorers with 13 points.

Fournier scored eight consecutive points for the Magic at the start of the second quarter when they cut the deficit to 37-31. Magic rookie Elfrid Payton had two baskets and an assist in the final two minutes before halftime.

NOTES: The Magic were thrilled to start a four-game homestand Friday night. It will mark the first time since the second and third games of the season that they’ve had two home games in a row. The Magic have played a league-high 19 road games. “Sleeping in my own bed sounds pretty good right now,” Magic coach Jacque Vaughn said. ... As a rookie last season, Jazz G Trey Burke averaged 23.5 points, 6.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds in two games against the Magic. ... Before the game, both coaches were preaching defense -- and with good reason. The Jazz were 29th in the league in defensive field-goal percentage (48 percent). “Guard the ball,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “Sometimes you get hung up on this defensive adjustment or that defensive adjustment, but my message now is ‘guard your man.’ We need to do a better job of that.” Vaughn also has been disappointed in how his team has played defense lately, having lost four of the previous five games. “Defense is tough,” Vaughn said. “You have to be committed to play defense. You have to be gritty, grimy, and that mentality has to be OK on a nightly basis.”