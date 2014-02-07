Preview: Jazz at Mavericks

Dirk Nowitzki has carried Dallas through a 4-1 stretch and he strives to record another solid outing when the Mavericks host the Utah Jazz on Friday. Nowitzki is averaging 29.8 points on 61.6 percent shooting and has scored at least 23 points in each game of the hot streak as Dallas maintains its hold of eighth place in the Western Conference. Utah has lost three straight games and is 6-18 on the road while possessing the worst record in the West.

Dallas has won 20 of the past 23 meetings and Utah will be hard-pressed to keep from dropping another if center Derrick Favors (hip) misses a fourth consecutive outing. The Jazz are averaging just 85.3 points during Favors’ absence and lost 94-79 to the Toronto Raptors on Monday. The Mavericks are on the other end of the scoring scale by averaging 114.4 points during Nowitzki’s hot streak. Dallas has topped 100 points in six consecutive games and 13 of their last 14.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (16-32): Point guard Trey Burke was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month for the second consecutive month earlier this week but he’s currently in the midst of a four-game funk. Burke is averaging just 6.5 points on 11-of-47 shooting during the stretch and has scored in double figures just once over the past seven games. Burke, who averages 12.7 points and 5.6 assists, is 21-of-79 from the field since scoring 20 points against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 17.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (29-21): Dallas recorded an impressive 110-96 victory in Memphis on Wednesday as Nowitzki scored 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting. The Grizzlies had been one of the hottest teams in the league and the Mavericks had their way inside with 56 points in the paint against a team that had held seven straight opponents to 90 or fewer points. “It means we were driving the ball and sharing,” Nowitzki said. “Anytime we hold our own on the boards with this team and almost double them on points in the paint, that’s a fantastic job for us.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. G Monta Ellis scored 26 points when the Mavericks posted a 103-93 home win over Utah on Nov. 22.

2. Jazz F Marvin Williams had his first 20-point outing of the campaign when he scored 23 points against Toronto.

3. Dallas F Shawn Marion (shoulder) returned from a two-game absence and had eight points against Memphis.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 114, Jazz 101