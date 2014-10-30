Preview: Jazz at Mavericks

Chandler Parsons hopes his second game as a member of Dallas goes much better than his first when the Mavericks host the Utah Jazz on Thursday. Parsons was signed to a three-year, $46 million free-agent deal in the offseason but suffered through a 2-of-10 shooting performance and scored only five points in Dallas’ season-opening loss to the San Antonio Spurs. “It sucks to play like that on the first game but it’s only one of 82 games,” Parsons told reporters.

Utah opened its season by falling 104-93 to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday in the debut of coach Quin Snyder. The new leader is looking for continual improvement from a young roster but certainly didn’t see enough to be happy about in his first game. “It’s hard anytime to describe a loss as a step forward,” Snyder told reporters. “Whether it’s a step back or we’re in the same place, hopefully we can use it to move forward and take some things from it.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (0-1): Swingman Gordon Hayward didn’t fare so well in his first game since landing a four-year, $63 million contract. Hayward had just eight points on 3-of-11 shooting though he did contribute seven assists. Guard Alec Burks scored a team-high 18 points while post player Derrick Favors played well with 16 points (on 7-of-10 shooting) seven rebounds and four blocked shots.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (0-1): Dallas added guard J.J. Barea after he cleared waivers on Wednesday, two days after Barea finalized a buyout with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Barea previously spent five seasons with the Mavericks and was a key member of the franchise’s NBA title team of 2011. The signing of Barea – who can play the point or shooting guard – deepens a backcourt that includes Monta Ellis, Jameer Nelson, Raymond Felton and Devin Harris.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Dallas went 4-0 against the Jazz last season and has won the past five meetings.

2. Utah was just 3-of-18 from 3-point range in its opener with Burks (one) being the lone starter to make one.

3. Felton (ankle) will miss his second straight game and will likely miss at least another week.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 107, Jazz 97