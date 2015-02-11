Preview: Jazz at Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have dominated the Utah Jazz in recent years, but they’re likely to be without three key players when the series is renewed Wednesday in Dallas. Point guard Rajon Rondo, leading rebounder Tyson Chandler and leading scorer Monta Ellis all are likely to be sidelined when Dallas tries for its eighth straight win over the Jazz. Utah is aiming for its first three-game winning streak of the season.

The Mavericks are limping into the All-Star break after losing Chandler to a sprained ankle and Ellis to a hip injury during a 115-98 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, adding to an injured list that already includes Rondo because of facial fractures. “We’ve just got to be persistent, and we’ve just got to find a way,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle told reporters. “That’s what it comes down to.” Dallas hasn’t had much trouble finding a way to beat the Jazz — the Mavericks have won 22 of the last 25 matchups in Dallas, including eight straight.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (19-33): Gordon Hayward has carried Utah to two straight victories, putting up 30 points Saturday against Sacramento and following up with 32 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in Monday’s 100-96 win at New Orleans. Hayward (19.8 points) is Utah’s clear offensive leader, but big men Derrick Favors (15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds) and Enes Kanter (14 points, 7.8 rebounds) could have big nights without Chandler protecting the rim. The Jazz need reserve point guard Trey Burke to get back on track after he went 0-for-10 and was held scoreless against the Pelicans.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (35-19): The All-Star break can’t come soon enough for Dallas, which needs time for Ellis (20 points, 4.5 assists) and Chandler (10.7 points, 11.8 rebounds) to heal. The Mavericks still have Dirk Nowitzki (18.3 points, 5.9 rebounds) and Chandler Parsons (15.7 points) to lean on, but they’re the only consistent offensive threats who are healthy. Veteran Charlie Villanueva went off for 26 points against the Clippers, but the Mavericks can’t count on that every night — he’s averaging six points this season and hasn’t averaged double digits since 2010-11.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Dallas has made at least 10 3-pointers in eight straight games and is 22-6 when doing so.

2. Hayward has scored at least 20 points in eight of his past 10 games.

3. Nowitzki (1,538) ranks 21st in NBA history in 3-point field goals made and needs four to tie Tim Hardaway for 20th.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 101, Jazz 99