Preview: Jazz at Mavericks

Making the visit to Dallas has long been troublesome for Utah, and the Jazz aim to halt a 10-game skid when they play the Mavericks on Tuesday. Utah hasn’t left Dallas victorious since posting a 111-93 win on Jan. 9, 2010.

The Jazz arrive with plenty of momentum as they have won a season-high six consecutive games after beginning a four-game road trip with a 98-89 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. “I am going to let myself feel good about winning six in a row,” Jazz coach Quinn Snyder told reporters. “I want us to be consistent. (Saturday‘s) game was what a microcosm of the season can look like where you play well real and then you don’t play so good. We have been playing well or better.” Dallas halted a three-game losing streak with a 114-110 overtime road win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday and the victory came one night after the club was shellacked by the San Antonio Spurs. “It was a lousy way to show for our team,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle told reporters of the Spurs’ game. “You don’t want to go through that. (Against Memphis) we had to show character.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (25-25): Utah has reached the .500 mark for the first since time since being 10-10 on Dec. 9 and didn’t let injuries to players such as center Rudy Gobert, power forward Derrick Favors and guard Alec Burks (still out with a leg injury) knock it off track. “It just shows our fight,” reserve forward Trevor Booker told reporters. “We’re not going to give up. That’s been the motto of our team all year. We might lose games but we’re going to lay it all out there, and that’s what we’ve been doing.” The Jazz have been battling Portland for eighth place in the Western Conference but suddenly find themselves only a half-game back of the seventh-place Houston Rockets.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (29-25): Forward Dirk Nowitzki was among the concerned players after the 116-90 loss to the Spurs and he felt there was healthy discussion in terms of moving forward. “We just talked about competing,” Nowitzki told reporters. “Sometimes when our offense isn’t going, we’re letting down on the defensive end. And we’re just not good enough. We’re not good enough if we don’t defend, so we’ve got to just play for each other at the defensive end.” Nowitzki scored 18 points against the Grizzlies and has reached 20 just once in his last eight games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Mavericks have won nine of the past 10 meetings.

2. Utah SG Rodney Hood is averaging 24 points over the past two games and has topped 20 points in five of the past seven games.

3. Dallas C Zaza Pachulia has a career-high 22 double-doubles but is averaging just four points and four rebounds over the past two games.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 100, Jazz 97