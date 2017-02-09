Preview: Jazz at Mavericks

The Utah Jazz have recorded three victories in the season series and are looking to complete a sweep when they visit the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. Utah last swept the Mavericks in 1998-99 and posted a 112-107 overtime victory in its previous visit to Dallas on Jan. 20.

The Jazz extended their winning streak to four with a 127-94 triumph at New Orleans on Wednesday and sit three games behind third-place Houston in the Western Conference. "We just competing night-in and night-out," veteran swingman Joe Johnson told reporters. "You never know who is going to step up and have that big game, and (Wednesday) was a big night for all of us." Dallas lost 114-113 to Portland on Tuesday to begin a stretch during which it plays 11 of 14 games at home. The trio of small forward Harrison Barnes (26), power forward Dirk Nowitzki (25) and shooting guard Wesley Matthews (23) combined for 74 points but couldn't prevent the Mavericks from suffering their second straight defeat.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (34-19): The 35-year-old Johnson was on fire against the Pelicans, scoring 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting. It marked Johnson's second-best scoring output of the season - he recorded 29 points in Utah's opener - and he has scored in double figures in three of his last four games after finishing in single digits in five straight contests. "I was the recipient of great ball movement," Johnson said. "I thought the team did a great job of getting into the teeth of the defense and seeing who we could get a good shot."

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (20-32): Point guard Deron Williams (toe) likely will miss his eighth straight game, but Dallas can afford to be patient due to the fine play of newcomer Yogi Ferrell. The 23-year-old Ferrell, who has scored in double digits in five straight games - including his superb 32-point performance against the Trail Blazers on Friday, was signed to a two-year contract on Tuesday after his 10-day deal expired. Matthews has been unable to get loose against Utah this season, averaging just 12 points in the three meetings with his former club.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Jazz have won their last two visits to Dallas after the Mavericks won the previous 10 matchups and 24 of 27.

2. Utah SG Rodney Hood (knee) will miss his fourth straight contest.

3. Dallas SG Seth Curry (shoulder) is expected to play after being injured on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Jazz 110, Mavericks 105