Gobert's career night helps Jazz extend winning streak

DALLAS -- A career performance from Rudy Gobert helped lift the streaking Utah Jazz to new heights.

The 24-year-old fourth-year center racked up career highs with 27 points and 25 rebounds, and the Jazz have won a season-high five straight by slipping by the Dallas Mavericks 112-107 in overtime Friday night at American Airlines Center.

"Rudy was terrific," Utah coach Quin Snyder said.

The Northwest Division-leading Jazz (28-16) had won four in a row three previous times this season but had failed to get to five until beating Dallas for the third time in three tries.

Utah is also sneaking up the Western Conference standings, drawing within a game of the Los Angeles Clippers (29-15) for fourth place.

The Mavs (14-29) dropped both ends of a back-to-back after losing Thursday at Miami and are 0-8 on the second night. Dallas had won a season-best three straight before the last two nights.

Gobert picked up his 30th double-double, which was the first 25-25 game in the league this season and the first 20-20 of his career. He knocked down 8 of 11 shots and 11 of 17 at the free-throw line. Ten rebounds were on the offensive end, and Gobert's franchise-record run of double-digit rebound games is up to 29.

Gordon Hayward added 26 points to score at least 20 for the 27th time this season -- Jazz are 20-7. Hayward shot 8 of 22, including 3 of 7 from 3-point territory, 7 of 8 from the foul line, had seven rebounds and dished out four assists.

"Gordon and Rudy led the way," said Joe Johnson, who scored 15 off the bench. "Those guys were huge down the stretch. Rudy was protecting the rim. Not only that, but given us second chance shots and making big shots down the stretch. It was fun to be a part of this game tonight."

Harrison Barnes led seven Mavs in double figures with 19 points. Deron Williams had 16 points and eight assists against the franchise he broke into the NBA with. Dirk Nowitzki missed 12 of 13 shots to score just three points, but had 10 rebounds.

"Well, we were on a back-to-back," Nowitzki said. "I'm fighting my way back still from injury. I'm just not where it's at right now, but I battled. The whole team battled. It's just the play here and there."

The shooting percentage for both teams were in the mid-40s, but Utah outrebounded Dallas 53-42.

The Jazz started pulling away in the third quarter but Dallas mounted a 12-2 spurt to go up 62-61. Utah was back up 72-68 going into the fourth.

The contest remained close in the final period. Dallas took its first lead in the fourth on J.J. Barea's jumper to make it 80-78, which forced a timeout from Utah with 6:44 left.

The Jazz were up 98-95 before Seth Curry (15 points) drained a 3-pointer from the corner with 25.1 seconds left to knot it. Hayward's awkward shot in the final seconds failed to draw iron and the game went into overtime.

The Mavs were leading 107-104 going into the final two minutes after a flurry from Williams. Utah tied it again after Gobert missed two free throws but rebounded the second miss when it bounced back to the line. He swung the ball to Joe Johnson, who swished a 3-pointer.

"Obviously, the big free throw, block out, rebound we need to get," Nowitzki said. "Up three, if we get that rebound, we have a pretty good chance to win the game."

Joe Ingles (12 points) followed with two free throws after a Williams miss. The Jazz closed out the win at the line.

The Jazz took a 46-41 edge into the locker room on the strength of a 27-19 second quarter. Hayward had 15 points at the break and Gobert grabbed nine boards.

The Mavs stayed close thanks to their bench. Harris scored eight of the 21 points contributed by the reserves. Curry did have 10 and was the only starter to shoot better than 50 percent, knocking down 3 of 5 from the floor.

Dallas continues its three-game homestand Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers. Utah is back home Saturday night to complete a back-to-back against Indiana.

NOTES: Dallas G J.J. Barea strained his left calf in the fourth quarter and will be out "a while," according to coach Rick Carlisle. ... Mavs owner Mark Cuban has appeared to soften his stance on Thunder PG Russell Westbrook, saying before the game: "If he's not a superstar, he's the closest thing to it." Cuban also offered his opinion on the league MVP at this point of the season. "If it would end today, as much as I hate the Rockets, I would vote for (James) Harden." Additionally, Cuban admitted the NBA office fined him $25,000 earlier this season after criticizing officials in a game that didn't involve Dallas. The billionaire was dinged for questioning a no-call in a Nets-Clippers game. ... Utah G Rodney Hood (right knee hyperextension/bone bruise) missed his second straight game. ... Dallas was without C Andrew Bogut (hamstring strain).