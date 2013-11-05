Preview: Jazz at Nets

The Utah Jazz seek to avoid matching their worst start in 34 years when they visit the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. The Jazz haven’t opened a season with four consecutive losses since the 1979-80 season, the franchise’s first in Salt Lake City after moving from New Orleans. A new-look Brooklyn team also is striving to get its act together after being routed by lowly Orlando 107-86 on Sunday in its third game with Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce on the roster.

Garnett was irate after Sunday’s beat down by a team that has nowhere near the talent as the Nets. First-year coach Jason Kidd asserted that it will take time to find the proper blend with the Boston duo added in with holdovers Joe Johnson, Brook Lopez and Deron Williams. “The more time you spend in different scenarios, the better off we’ll be,” Kidd told reporters after Monday’s practice. “This is a new group from coaches to players. The more time we spend together, that trust will build because you’re going to make mistakes.” Utah is coming off a 104-93 loss to Houston in which it blew a 19-point second-quarter lead.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (0-3): Utah’s slow start could get worse before it improves as Tuesday’s contest is the opener of a four-game road trip that includes games against Boston, Chicago and Toronto. The Jazz are rebuilding after letting veteran big men Al Jefferson and Paul Millsap leave as free agents, and the franchise is pinning its hopes on improvement from frontcourt youngsters Derrick Favors and Enes Kanter. Favors is averaging 13.7 points and 10.7 rebounds and Kanter has two double-doubles while averaging 16.7 points and 10 boards.

ABOUT THE NETS (1-2): Garnett is averaging just 7.3 points and shooting 33.3 percent from the field and said he needs to be a more assertive. “I need to be a little more aggressive at times,” he told reporters. “I don’t really think about the offense. Defense is where I’m trying to make sure that we’re cohesive, and we will.” Garnett hasn’t scored more than eight points in any of the first three games and is averaging 7.3 rebounds. Pierce has scored at least 16 points in each game and is averaging 17.3 points and shooting 55.2 percent from the field.

1. Utah won both of last season’s meetings and has beaten the Nets four consecutive times since trading Williams to Brooklyn.

2. Lopez and F Andray Blatche are both probable for the game with minor ankle ailments.

3. Reserve G Alec Burks leads the Jazz with an 18-point average and has scored 15 or more points in each game.

