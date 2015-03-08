Jazz 95, Nets 88: Gordon Hayward scored 24 points, including a momentum-changing 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, as visiting Utah closed out a 3-1 road trip.

Derrick Favors had 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Jazz, who have won nine of their last 12 games while allowing 86 points an outing during the stretch. Dante Exum was 4-of-4 from the arc en route to 14 points as Utah shot 10-of-22 from the arc and clobbered New Jersey 43-30 on the boards.

Brook Lopez had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets, who fell 2 1/2 games back for the No. 8 spot in the East with a third straight defeat. Thaddeus Young also scored 19 points to go along with four steals for New Jersey, which will close out a five-game homestand Tuesday against New Orleans before hitting the road for four games.

Elijah Millsap and fellow reserve Rodney Hood hit consecutive 3-pointers as Utah scored eight consecutive points early in the fourth to take a 74-65 lead with 10 minutes left. Shortly thereafter Lopez converted three straight hoops but missed a free throw with a chance to tie, and Hayward came down and knocked down a 3-pointer and two free throws to restore order before Favors hit a jumper as the Jazz pulled away to sweep the two-game season series.

In a first half that featured seven lead changes and three ties, New Jersey got 10 points apiece from Lopez and Young to offset three 3-pointers and 11 points from Exum for a 43-42 lead. The Jazz scored 11 straight points early in the third - including four from Favors and a 3-pointer by Exum - to take a six-point lead, and Utah maintained a 66-63 edge entering the fourth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Exum scored eight points in the first quarter, more than he had scored for an entire game in his previous nine outings. … Hayward has scored 21 points in the first quarter over his last two games. … New Jersey shot just 4-of-11 from the free-throw line while the Jazz drained 17-of-21.