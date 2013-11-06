Lopez’s 27 points lead Nets past injury-plagued Jazz

NEW YORK -- A slow start was not in the cards for the Brooklyn Nets this season, but things are starting to look up after a 104-88 win over a hurting Jazz side on Tuesday night.

Missing four of its key players in guards Trey Burke and Brandon Rush, forward Jeremy Evans and center Andris Biedrins, the Jazz could not have been happy to see a physical Nets side led by center Brook Lopez, who scored 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting and hauled in seven rebounds.

“I feel like I‘m getting in better shape each game,” Lopez said. “I just want to try and come out strong and give our guys a good energy.”

The Jazz’s offense was mired in problems as they shot just 37.8 percent on the night. Guard Gordon Hayward led the team with 22 points while forward Enes Kanter added 21 of his own.

“Brooklyn was the aggressor,” Jazz head coach Tyrone Corbin said. “I thought they did a great job of being the aggressor on the defensive end right from the beginning.”

Along with Lopez, five other Nets, guards Deron Williams (10), Joe Johnson (12), Shaun Livingston (11) and forwards Paul Pierce (11) and Andray Blatche (10), recorded double figures in scoring on the night.

“We’re going to need that night in and night out,” Johnson said. “Some guys are going to have big nights, some guys are going to have pretty decent nights, but as long as we help each other out, we’ll be alright.”

Kevin Garnett, who had previously noted that he needs to be more aggressive on offense, was held scoreless for the first half and finished the game with four points.

“Looking at this line up, everyone can score,” Nets head coach Jason Kidd said. “It’s going to take some time though.”

Ball movement was superb from the Nets (2-2) as picture perfect passing at a very quick pace left the Jazz defense scrambled and Brooklyn with solid looks from the field.

“You see a lot of great possessions when five or six passes are made,” Kidd said. “That’s because there is more time on the clock.”

The Nets kicked off the game with a 14-4 run with Lopez getting the ball early and often. And when the Jazz (0-4) momentarily hindered Lopez in the first half, Williams started working his magic as provider.

“I think my guys just found me in good positions,” Lopez said. “I just tried catching and finishing strong. In general I think we did a good job attacking the basket.”

Williams helped switch up a bruising style of play down low to a finesse brand with mid-range jumpers galore. As Jazz defenders started leaking out, Lopez’s looks returned as the Nets built a 54-38 halftime lead. Williams ended with eight assists and the Nets never looked back.

“That’s how we’re going to be successful,” Williams said. “Just sharing the ball and being an equal opportunity team. But we wanted to feed Brook, he was definitely working.”

Jazz guard Alec Burks, who came into Tuesday night leading the team with 18.0 points per game, was held to just 13 as the Nets defense did well to isolate and cut him off from the offense. His teammate, guard Derrick Favors, who recently agreed to a four-year, $49 million extension with the Jazz, was non-existent, scoring six points on two-of-eight shooting.

“We just had a rough night,” Favors said. “We couldn’t get into a rhythm and just overall had a rough night. You have to be mentally strong about it and move onto the next game.”

The win was Kidd’s first as Nets head coach as he served a two-game suspension for a DWI.

“The team turned out all the lights and presented me the game ball,” Kidd said. “It was very classy, very respectful, but the game ball doesn’t come to me, it goes to those guys.”

NOTES: Jazz guard Alec Burks, off to a hot start, hasn’t averaged more than 7.2 points in a season in his career. ... The Jazz had won eight of the last nine meetings against the Nets, but it was the first time the team had started 0-3 since the 1979-80 season. ... Nets C Brook Lopez entered the game with 11 total blocks on the season. The rest of the team had 10. ... This is the third straight season the Nets have started a season dropping two out of their first three games. ... Nets G Tyshawn Taylor practiced before today’s game but remains inactive with a sprained ankle.