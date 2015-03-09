Veterans guide Jazz past Nets

NEW YORK -- In a one-point game with five minutes remaining, Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward had the mentality that makes many veteran teams successful.

And that was to finish off a game properly.

Hayward highlighted a 24-point night by hitting a clutch 3-pointer with 5:05 remaining, and the Jazz continued their surge with a 95-88 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

The Jazz won for the ninth time in 12 games and finished a 3-1 road trip by getting big plays down the stretch from Hayward and forward Derrick Favors, who are their longest-tenured players. Hayward shot 46 percent (28-for-61) on the trip, with the biggest shot occurring after Brooklyn center Brook Lopez missed a free throw that would have forged a 78-78 tie with 5:23 remaining.

Hayward started a decisive 10-0 spurt with a wide-open 3-pointer from the right wing, then intercepted a pass by Lopez and added two free throws for an 83-77 edge. Favors knocked down a short jumper for an 85-77 lead with 3:56 remaining before ending the run with two free throws 36 seconds later.

“The mindset is it’s time to close the game out,” Hayward said. “So I got a good look at it and I was able to knock it down. Fav (Favors) was huge down the stretch, he hit that jump shot and knocked down free throws. I think that’s what you need from two of your veteran leaders is to make sure you close out the game the right way.”

Added Utah coach Quin Snyder about Hayward: “We’ve encouraged him to shoot. I think when people go under on screens, he’s got to shoot that ball.”

The Jazz closed out their trip the right way by getting steady performances on both ends. Favors added 22 points and eight rebounds against the team that drafted him in 2010. Rookie guard Dante Exum contributed 14 points while also helping defensively on Brooklyn point guard Deron Williams, who scored just six points and took only five shots.

Utah surpassed its win total from last season by improving to 26-36, though it would have swept the trip if not for a Tyler Zeller buzzer-beater that gave the Boston Celtics a one-point win Wednesday.

“I think we are really confident,” Jazz reserve guard Trey Burke said. “We always heard that we’re a young team, but we’re getting better every day.”

While the Jazz were headed home after a successful trip in anticipation of a season-high five-game homestand, it was another collapse for the Nets, who fell to 11th in the Eastern Conference and dropped their third consecutive game. Two nights after blowing a 15-point loss and scoring one point in the 5:45 of an eight-point overtime loss against the Phoenix Suns, the Nets (25-36) wilted again down the stretch.

After Lopez’s missed free throw, the Nets committed three turnovers on their next four possessions. Only late 3-pointers by forward Thaddeus Young and reserve guard Jarrett Jack kept them from losing by double digits.

“Turnovers and missed shots and no defense,” Brooklyn coach Lionel Hollins said of the last five minutes. “It was very obvious. You can’t turn the ball over, you’ve got to score, you’ve got to defend and you got to rebound.”

While the Nets wound up shooting 50 percent, they were 22-for-42 inside the paint, missed seven of 11 free throws and were outrebounded by a 43-30 margin.

Lopez and Young led Brooklyn with 19 points apiece, but it was another quiet night from Williams and forward Joe Johnson. They combined for 15 points while shooting 6-for-15.

“I think we’re doing a lot of it to ourselves,” Lopez said.

NOTES: For the second time on its four-game trip, Utah did not hold a morning shootaround, opting to do its pregame preparation in the ballroom of its Manhattan hotel. The Jazz also did not hold a shootaround in Philadelphia on Friday after spending three hours on the tarmac in Boston on Wednesday night. ... C Rudy Gobert has 86 blocks since Jan. 1, and his 2.3 blocks per game put him on pace to become Utah’s first player to average more than two blocks since Andrei Kirilenko (2.1) in 2006-07. ... The Nets have played C Brook Lopez and F Thaddeus Young together as reserves, but Sunday, they started. The reasoning by coach Lionel Hollins was that “it was time to make a change” and that it gave F Joe Johnson more minutes at small forward and rookie F Cory Jefferson at power forward as a reserve.