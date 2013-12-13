Preview: Jazz at Nuggets

With their longest road trip of the season behind them, the Denver Nuggets return home in search of their seventh straight win at Pepsi Center when they host the Utah Jazz on Friday. The Nuggets wrapped up a six-game trip with a 4-2 mark after an ugly 75-74 victory at Washington on Monday. “We didn’t even get into the 80s,” Denver coach Brian Shaw told reporters. “But just being able to execute down the stretch, make tough defensive stops when we needed to, I thought we did that.”

The Nuggets have been forced to play a more defense-oriented style with leading scorer Ty Lawson (19.3 points, eight assists) missing the past two games with a strained hamstring, but they hope to have their point guard back against Utah. The Jazz snapped a four-game skid with a 122-101 win Wednesday at Sacramento and have gone a respectable 4-5 since a 1-14 start. “We’ve lost a lot of close games this year, especially early in the season when we had as many as four players out,” Jazz guard Gordon Hayward told reporters. “When we have our whole team here, it’s a different story.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (5-19): Utah was ravaged by injuries early but now has seven players averaging double digits in scoring. Hayward (16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists) leads the way and is enjoying the best season of his four-year career. Post defense has been a major concern, as the Jazz allow an NBA-worst 48 points in the paint per game.

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (13-8): Denver has proven its 0-3 start was an anomaly, going 13-5 since and winning nine of its last 11. The Nuggets are tough inside, averaging 46 points in the paint (fifth in NBA) and 55.5 rebounds (third in NBA). The offense certainly suffers without Lawson, though, as he is one of six players who average in double digits but the only one scoring more than 11 points per game.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Utah, which host San Antonio on Saturday, is 0-7 in the first game of back-to-back sets.

2. The Nuggets rank third in the league in bench scoring at 44.7 points per game, and their reserves have outscored their counterparts in 18 of 21 contests.

3. The matchup features two of the league’s highest-scoring reserves in Utah’s Alec Burks (third with 13.2 points) and Denver’s Nate Robinson (tied for sixth with 11 points).

PREDICTION: Nuggets 103, Jazz 99