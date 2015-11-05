Preview: Jazz at Nuggets

Kenneth Faried has two good offensive performances and two shaky ones in the early going and would like to find his stride when the Denver Nuggets host the Utah Jazz on Thursday. The Nuggets power forward exploded for 28 points and 15 rebounds in Tuesday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers in his best all-around effort of the season.

Faried was unstoppable in the post while making 10-of-13 shots against the Lakers and also hit all eight of his free throws. “Coach (Mike Malone) said we needed to get back to playing Nuggets basketball — running, attacking the paint, three or four passes,” Faried said afterward. “I was able to exploit that. I was able to live in the paint and then that opened things up for my guards.” Utah dropped a 108-92 decision to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday as a defense that had been strong sprung some leaks. The Jazz allowed a league-low 79.7 points over their first three games before being exposed for 62 points by the Portland backcourt duo of Damian Lillard (35) and C.J. McCollum (27).

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (2-2): The loss to Portland came in Utah’s home opener, and the overall performance was mighty disappointing to small forward Gordon Hayward. “We’ll learn from this one,” said Hayward, who scored 19 points but was just 7-of-20 from the field. “The best thing about the NBA is we play (Thursday). Hopefully, we can get out there (in Denver) and erase this one from our memory.” Backup guard Alec Burks created a spark off the bench with 21 points and is averaging 16 points while playing 26.5 minutes per game.

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (2-2): First-round pick Emmanuel Mudiay went seventh overall in the 2015 draft and he outplayed second overall pick D‘Angelo Russell of the Lakers in their initial matchup. Russell had just seven points and six assists while Mudiay had 12 points and 10 assists and made sure to note that comments by Lakers coach Byron Scott fueled his performance. “Thank you, Byron Scott, for saying I‘m not a point guard,” the 19-year-old Mudiay told reporters and added he was motivated by Russell being chosen ahead of him.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams split last season’s four meetings.

2. Utah PF Derrick Favors (flu-like symptoms) had six points and 10 rebounds against Portland and his status isn’t yet known for Thursday.

3. Denver backup PG Jameer Nelson is 7-of-30 shooting over the past three games.

PREDICTION: Nuggets 97, Jazz 90